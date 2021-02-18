First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FHB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHB was $27.03, representing a -9.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.79 and a 99.41% increase over the 52 week low of $13.56.

FHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FHB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.23%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 58.79% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of FHB at 1.48%.

