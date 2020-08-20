Dividends
FHB

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.05, the dividend yield is 6.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHB was $17.05, representing a -45.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.25 and a 25.78% increase over the 52 week low of $13.56.

FHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FHB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.71%, compared to an industry average of -21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FHB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 12.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHB at 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FHB

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular