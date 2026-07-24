First Hawaiian, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $73.38 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $73.25 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $231.27 million from $217.54 million last year.

First Hawaiian, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.38 Mln. vs. $73.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $231.27 Mln vs. $217.54 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.