First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of First Hawaiian (FHB) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $29.63 in the previous session. First Hawaiian has gained 16.8% since the start of the year compared to the 3.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 14.4% return for the Zacks Banks - West industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 24, 2026, First Hawaiian reported EPS of $0.55 versus consensus estimate of $0.53.

For the current fiscal year, First Hawaiian is expected to post earnings of $2.33 per share on $914.22 in revenues. This represents a 5.91% change in EPS on a 3.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.46 per share on $948.26 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.49% and 3.72%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though First Hawaiian has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for First Hawaiian? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

First Hawaiian has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.8X versus its peer group's average of 12X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, First Hawaiian currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if First Hawaiian passes the test. Thus, it seems as though First Hawaiian shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FHB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FHB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is RBB Bancorp (RBB). RBB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. RBB Bancorp beat our consensus estimate by 46.67%, and for the current fiscal year, RBB is expected to post earnings of $2.36 per share on revenue of $136.68 million.

Shares of RBB Bancorp have gained 13.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.48X and a P/CF of 11.55X.

The Banks - West industry may rank in the bottom 68% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FHB and RBB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.