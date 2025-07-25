First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $73.25 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $61.92 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $163.58 million from $152.85 million last year.

First Hawaiian, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.25 Mln. vs. $61.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $163.58 Mln vs. $152.85 Mln last year.

