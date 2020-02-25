First Hawaiian (FHB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.19, changing hands as low as $26.59 per share. First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.245 per share, with $31.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.