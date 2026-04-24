First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, First Hawaiian (FHB) reported revenue of $220.35 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.4% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net charge-offs : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Assets : $39.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.53 million.

: $39.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.53 million. Net interest margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 57.8% compared to the 58.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 57.8% compared to the 58.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $21.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.2 billion.

: $21.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.2 billion. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $39.68 million compared to the $42.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $39.68 million compared to the $42.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $52.82 million compared to the $54.7 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $52.82 million compared to the $54.7 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $168.5 million compared to the $166.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $168.5 million compared to the $166.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $167.53 million versus $166.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $167.53 million versus $166.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $8.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.11 million.

: $8.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.11 million. Bank-owned life insurance : $4.09 million compared to the $5.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.09 million compared to the $5.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other service charges and fees: $13.78 million versus $13.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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