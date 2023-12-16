First Hawaiian (FHB) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.73% from the latest reported closing price of 22.60 / share.

First Hawaiian Declares $0.26 Dividend

On October 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 20, 2023 received the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $22.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 6.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.17%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 160,783K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,346K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,967K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 10,351K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,790K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 23.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,618K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,681K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 0.24% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,458K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 0.72% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Background Information

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

