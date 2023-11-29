First Hawaiian Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FHB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.61, changing hands as high as $19.80 per share. First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.08 per share, with $28.2784 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.75.

