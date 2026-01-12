First Hawaiian Bank Board Member Says Aloha to $1 Million With Recent Insider Sales

Key Points

One of First Hawaiian Bank's top board members, Alan Arizumi, sold over 40,000 shares in late 2025, worth over $1 million.

The transaction represented 52.16% of Arizumi's total holdings, reducing direct ownership from 82,496 to 37,508 shares and indirect holdings to 1,962 shares.

This is Arizumi's only open-market sale of insider shares in the past two years.

Alan Arizumi, Vice Chair of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), reported the open-market sale of 43,026 shares totaling approximately $1.1 million on Dec. 4, 2025, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 43,026 Shares sold (direct) 36,460 Shares sold (indirect) 6,566 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 37,508 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,962 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $950,828

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($25.35.

Key questions

How significant was the reduction in ownership from this transaction?

The sale reduced Arizumi's aggregate holdings by 52.16%, a material decrease that leaves him with 37,508 directly held shares and 1,962 shares indirectly held via a spousal account.

This is the first open-market sale attributed to Arizumi in the past two years; all prior Form 4 activity consisted of administrative entries, making this transaction distinct in both size and nature.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $824.31 million Net income (TTM) $258.83 million *Dividend yield 3.94%

*Dividend yield as of Jan. 12, 2026.

Company snapshot

First Hawaiian Bank offers a full suite of consumer and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial loans, credit cards, and wealth management services.

The bank serves retail customers, small businesses, and commercial clients across Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan through a network of 54 branches.

It generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and leases, as well as fee-based income from trust, investment, and merchant processing services.

What this transaction means for investors

Arizumi's sale of shares doesn't come off as concerning. And after having an underwhelming FY 2024, First Hawaiian Bank is on pace to close its 2025 fiscal year with an annual net income year-over-year (YoY) growth of approximately 15% (as of Jan. 12), the first positive YoY growth since FY 2021. The bank’s next earnings date is on Jan. 30. Its stock has been rising so far in 2026, currently up 4% in January.

First Hawaiian may not have the same notoriety as the larger American banks, but one thing it consistently does, regardless of profit or loss, is its dividend payouts. It has paid an annual dividend payout of $1.04 per share since FY 2019. And while investors may not be as enthusiastic about the payout not increasing like other dividend stocks, the benefit is that the company has remained dedicated to paying shareholders, regardless of its performance throughout its fiscal years, which includes three consecutive years of net income decline before FY 2025.

If investors are seeking a banking stock that pays out consistent dividends regardless of its performance, First Hawaiian Bank could be a potential candidate.





Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any investor, at prevailing market prices.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of a company's securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual's own name, giving them full control and rights over the securities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through another party, such as a spouse or trust, rather than in the individual's own name.

Weighted average price: The average price of all shares sold in a transaction, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Pro rata: A method of allocating amounts proportionally, based on each party's share or contribution.

Pooled order: Combining multiple accounts' shares into a single trade for execution, then allocating results back to each account.

Administrative entries: Non-trading changes in ownership records, such as transfers or adjustments, not involving market transactions.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Net interest income: The difference between interest earned on assets (like loans) and interest paid on liabilities (like deposits).

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Bank holding company: A corporation that owns or controls one or more banks but may also own other financial businesses.



