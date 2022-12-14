First Hawaiian Appoints James Moses As Vice Chairman And CFO

(RTTNews) - First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, said that it has appointed James Moses as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of First Hawaiian, Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, effective January 3, 2023.

Moses joins the company from First Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. His previous experience includes serving as EVP and CFO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, and Senior Vice President - Manager, Asset Liability Management at Webster Bank.

