First Guaranty Bancshares Shows Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 08, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

First Guaranty Bancshares ( (FGBI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with total assets rising by 14.8% year-over-year to $3.9 billion and total loans increasing by 2.6% to $2.8 billion. Despite a modest net income of $1.9 million, the company showed resilience with a diversified loan portfolio, including growth in SBA/USDA guaranteed lending and commercial leases. The bank also demonstrated strong liquidity, with a significant 21.8% increase in total deposits. Investors should note the forward-looking nature of the company’s statements, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties.

