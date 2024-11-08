First Guaranty Bancshares Shows Strong Q3 2024 Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares ( (FGBI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with total assets rising by 14.8% year-over-year to $3.9 billion and total loans increasing by 2.6% to $2.8 billion. Despite a modest net income of $1.9 million, the company showed resilience with a diversified loan portfolio, including growth in SBA/USDA guaranteed lending and commercial leases. The bank also demonstrated strong liquidity, with a significant 21.8% increase in total deposits. Investors should note the forward-looking nature of the company’s statements, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties.

Find detailed analytics on FGBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.