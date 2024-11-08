First Guaranty Bancshares Shows Strong Q3 2024 Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares ( (FGBI) ) just unveiled an announcement.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with total assets rising by 14.8% year-over-year to $3.9 billion and total loans increasing by 2.6% to $2.8 billion. Despite a modest net income of $1.9 million, the company showed resilience with a diversified loan portfolio, including growth in SBA/USDA guaranteed lending and commercial leases. The bank also demonstrated strong liquidity, with a significant 21.8% increase in total deposits. Investors should note the forward-looking nature of the company’s statements, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties.
Find detailed analytics on FGBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.