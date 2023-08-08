First Guaranty Bancshares Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s 6.75% Dep Shares Ser A Non-Cumul Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGBIP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FGBIP was trading at a 21.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.16% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FGBIP, showing historical dividend payments on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s 6.75% Dep Shares Ser A Non-Cumul Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s 6.75% Dep Shares Ser A Non-Cumul Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGBIP) is currently down about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGBI) are up about 1.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.