First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.16

The board of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.16 per share on the 30th of June. This means the annual payment is 3.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Guaranty Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, First Guaranty Bancshares' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 11.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Guaranty Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGM:FGBI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.44 to US$0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See First Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that First Guaranty Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 6.6% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Guaranty Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

First Guaranty Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Guaranty Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Guaranty Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

