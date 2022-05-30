First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 28.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $29.58 in the previous session. First Guaranty Bancshares has gained 44.8% since the start of the year compared to the -8.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -5.5% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 28, 2022, First Guaranty Bancshares reported EPS of $0.65 versus consensus estimate of $0.62.

For the current fiscal year, First Guaranty Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $2.63 per share on $122.31 million in revenues. This represents an 8.68% change in EPS on a 21.85% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.91 per share on $138.41 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.52% and 13.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

First Guaranty Bancshares may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.9X versus its peer group's average of 9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if First Guaranty Bancshares meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though First Guaranty Bancshares shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does FGBI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FGBI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is SouthState Corp. (SSB). SSB has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. SouthState Corp. beat our consensus estimate by 29.01%, and for the current fiscal year, SSB is expected to post earnings of $6.59 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Shares of SouthState Corp. have gained 4.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.3X and a P/CF of 9.29X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FGBI and SSB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.