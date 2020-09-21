First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FGBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 51st quarter that FGBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.98, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGBI was $12.98, representing a -42% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.38 and a 14.97% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

FGBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FGBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports FGBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.8%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

