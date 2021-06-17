First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FGBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 54th quarter that FGBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.35, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGBI was $19.35, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.29 and a 71.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.31.

FGBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FGBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.