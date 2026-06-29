First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Surges 10.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) shares rallied 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $10.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Fueled by Russell 3000 inclusion and related index-rebalancing buying demand, shares of First Guaranty Bancshares rallied on Friday.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +114.8%. Revenues are expected to be $21.66 million, down 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For First Guaranty Bancshares, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FGBI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

First Guaranty Bancshares belongs to the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, Stellar Bancorp (STEL), closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $39.69. Over the past month, STEL has returned 4.5%.

For Stellar Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.52. This represents a change of +2% from what the company reported a year ago. Stellar Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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