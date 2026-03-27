First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for First Guaranty Bancshares (NasdaqGM:FGBI) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from the latest reported closing price of $8.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Guaranty Bancshares. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGBI is 0.00%, an increase of 41.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.48% to 778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGBI by 65.27% over the last quarter.

Cullen Investment Group holds 74K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGBI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Empowered Funds holds 48K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 37.54%.

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