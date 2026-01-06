First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Moves 19.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) shares soared 19.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.44. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22% gain over the past four weeks.

First Guaranty Bancshares’ disclosure of substantial insider buying on Dec. 31, 2025, quickly drew investor attention and reshaped market sentiment. The purchases signaled strong insider conviction in the bank’s turnaround strategy, particularly notable after the company incurred an unexpected loss in the third quarter of 2025. Such decisive insider accumulation is widely viewed as a credible signal of undervaluation and improving underlying fundamentals. As a result, confidence among market participants strengthened, fueling renewed buying interest and pushing FGBI shares higher.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1066.7%. Revenues are expected to be $24.46 million, down 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For First Guaranty Bancshares, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FGBI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

First Guaranty Bancshares is a member of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. One other stock in the same industry, First Bancorp (FBP), finished the last trading session 1.5% higher at $21.22. FBP has returned 4% over the past month.

First Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +10.9%. First Bancorp currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

