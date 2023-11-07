News & Insights

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt - Ottawa

November 07, 2023 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A first group of 20 to 25 Canadians was evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday and another 80 people are expected to leave later in the day, Canada's foreign ministry said.

"Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable".

Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave Gaza in the coming days. The Rafah crossing though was closed on Nov. 4 and 5 and reopened late on Monday.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen earlier told reporters that the first group was "now safe and sound in Egypt and we're very, very happy."

