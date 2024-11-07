News & Insights

First Graphene Triumphs at Annual General Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Andrew Goodwin as Director. The company also secured approval for the issuance of performance rights to several directors and appointed a new auditor. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and may influence the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

