First grain ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa at 0530 GMT -Turkey's defence ministry

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will depart from Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday as a result of work at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow.

The first ship to leave the port will be the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, which is loaded with corn and will head to Lebanon, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

