'First-generation' law students saddled with higher debt, lower scores - study

By Karen Sloan

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First-generation law students on average spend more time studying, earn slightly lower grades, and graduate with higher debt loads than classmates whose parents who graduated from college, according to a comprehensive study released on Wednesday.

The Law School Survey of Student Engagement — an annual survey of thousands of U.S. law students that is part of Indiana University's Center for Postsecondary Research — released its first-ever in-depth examination of first-generation students, finding that they make up 26% of law students nationwide.

The report highlights the additional challenges many first-generation students face and the need for law schools to provide flexibility and added support for them, said survey director Meera Deo.

“Students who are first generation are really dealing with a lot,” Deo said, citing data that they are more likely to take care of dependents and work than their classmates. She said law schools need to develop ways to help them become more engaged in campus life.

Among first-generation law students, 37% reported spending no time per week participating in law school-sponsored activities, compared with 31% of non-first-generation students, the survey found. First-generation students may simply have less time to get involved in those activities, Deo noted, but they forego the professional connections that often develop as a result.

First-generation law students are also more racially diverse, the survey found. Just 21% of white law students have parents who did not graduate from college, compared with 53% of Latino law students; 36% of Black law students; and 40% of Native American law students. Women are also more likely to be first-generation than men—28%, compared with 24%.

In 2023, first-generation law students entered with an average Law School Admission Test score of 154, which was three points lower than the 157 average among non-first-generation students, the survey found. They also earned a “B” average in law school, compared with a “B+” among other students.

Their lower average LSAT scores and undergraduate grades mean that first-generation law students are less likely to receive so-called merit scholarships, according to the survey, and they tend to come from families with lower incomes. As a result, first-generation law students are expected to graduate with higher debt than their peers. More than a third of first-generation law students said they will leave owing more than $120,000, compared with 23% of law students with a college-educated parent.

“This disparity is especially troubling,” Deo said. “We’re talking about students who come into law school with less. And they are graduating from law school owing even more.”

