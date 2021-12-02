First Full Week of December Somewhat Subdued

The end of the year is drawing closer and the holidays are in full swing, with the eight days of Hanukkah well underway and Christmas quickly approaching, but next week is relatively tame in terms of earnings and economic data. Though earnings season is definitely slowing down, there are still quarterly reports coming up next week, from big names including AutoZone (AZO), Broadcom (AVGO), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), RH (RH), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Toll Brothers (TOL), and United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts off slow on Monday, Dec. 6, with no economic data to report.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 will bring trade balance data and the unit labor costs revision.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, job openings are on tap.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, as well as wholesale inventories.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the consumer price index (CPI), core CPI, Michigan consumer sentiment index, and the federal budget balance are all due out.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.