First Foundation's (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 17th of February to US$0.11. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

First Foundation's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, First Foundation's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 8.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 21%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGM:FFWM Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

First Foundation Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was US$0.20 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. First Foundation has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. First Foundation has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 26% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

First Foundation Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that First Foundation is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Foundation that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

