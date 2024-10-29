News & Insights

First Foundation Strengthens Financial Strategy and Market Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

First Foundation ( (FFWM) ) just unveiled an update.

First Foundation Inc. is making strides in strengthening its financial foundation through strategic capital management and diversification. They are reducing multifamily loan concentrations, enhancing core funding, and expanding into lucrative markets like North Texas and Southwest Florida. With over $5.5 billion in assets under management and a focus on private wealth management and banking across five states, the company aims to stabilize earnings and improve profitability. Their approach includes a blend of near-term actions and long-term strategies to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining their core values and service excellence.

