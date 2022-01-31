First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insiders sold US$751k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Foundation

The Executive Chairman, Ulrich Keller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$581k worth of shares at a price of US$23.23 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$25.80. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.1% of Ulrich Keller's holding.

In the last year First Foundation insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FFWM Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Does First Foundation Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Foundation insiders own about US$149m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The First Foundation Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded First Foundation shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the First Foundation insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Foundation. While conducting our analysis, we found that First Foundation has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

