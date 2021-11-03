First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FFWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.98, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFWM was $26.98, representing a -3.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.94 and a 85.3% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

FFWM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports FFWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.83%, compared to an industry average of 31%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffwm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

