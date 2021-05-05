First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.04, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFWM was $24.04, representing a -6.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.59 and a 105.47% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

FFWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports FFWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.83%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

