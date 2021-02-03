First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFWM was $20.67, representing a -6.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.11 and a 158.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

FFWM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports FFWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.45%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFWM Dividend History page.

