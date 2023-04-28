First Foundation (FFWM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

First Foundation said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Foundation. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFWM is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 45,238K shares. The put/call ratio of FFWM is 2.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Foundation is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of 6.49.

The projected annual revenue for First Foundation is 430MM, an increase of 24.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 3,368K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,281K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,852K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 71.88% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,549K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 26.36% over the last quarter.

First Foundation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

