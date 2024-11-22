First Foundation Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Foundation Inc. has announced the retirement of CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh after 17 years, with Thomas C. Shafer stepping in as the new CEO. Shafer brings over four decades of banking experience, including leadership roles at Huntington Bancshares and TCF Financial Corporation. His appointment is expected to guide First Foundation towards achieving strategic objectives, continuing the legacy of Kavanaugh’s impactful leadership.

