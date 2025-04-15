FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $FFIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES ($FFIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $152,520,600 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES insiders have traded $FFIN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F SCOTT DUESER (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,249

MICHAEL B. DENNY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $287,840

JOHNNY TROTTER purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $210,719

ROBERT CLARK JR NICKLES purchased 492 shares for an estimated $18,622

MURRAY HAMILTON EDWARDS purchased 250 shares for an estimated $10,200

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of FIRST FINL BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

