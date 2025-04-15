FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $FFIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES ($FFIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $152,520,600 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity
FIRST FINL BANKSHARES insiders have traded $FFIN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F SCOTT DUESER (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,249
- MICHAEL B. DENNY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $287,840
- JOHNNY TROTTER purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $210,719
- ROBERT CLARK JR NICKLES purchased 492 shares for an estimated $18,622
- MURRAY HAMILTON EDWARDS purchased 250 shares for an estimated $10,200
FIRST FINL BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of FIRST FINL BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 2,730,017 shares (+3508.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,417,112
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 777,081 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,013,770
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 542,821 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,568,697
- FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC removed 514,308 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,540,803
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 497,770 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,944,608
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE added 469,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,937,191
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 387,593 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,972,727
