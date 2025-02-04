FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Earnings Results: $THFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST FINANCIAL|IN ($THFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $61,820,000, beating estimates of $61,560,060 by $259,940.
FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Insider Trading Activity
FIRST FINANCIAL|IN insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 3 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $6,775 and 0 sales.
FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of FIRST FINANCIAL|IN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC added 65,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,856,125
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 59,246 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,597,937
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 58,500 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,565,225
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 51,428 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,255,117
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,365 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,208,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 46,904 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,056,740
- DEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 40,031 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,755,359
