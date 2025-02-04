FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Earnings Results: $THFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST FINANCIAL|IN ($THFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $61,820,000, beating estimates of $61,560,060 by $259,940.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $THFF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Insider Trading Activity

FIRST FINANCIAL|IN insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M JENSEN has made 3 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $6,775 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIRST FINANCIAL|IN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of FIRST FINANCIAL|IN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.