First Financial Northwest reports Q3 EPS (7c) vs. 17c last year

Net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, down $8.9 million from the prior quarter end. Book value per share was $17.39 at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.51 at June 30, 2024, and $17.35 at September 30, 2023. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.9% and 16.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.9% and 16.6% at June 30, 2024, and 10.3% and 16.0% at September 30, 2023, respectively. Credit quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans totaling only $853,000, or 0.07% of total loans. A $1.6 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter, compared to a $200,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $300,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the comparable quarter in 2023. “While we recorded a provision for credit losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, our credit quality remained strong, with only $853,000 in nonaccrual loans relative to our $1.14 billion total loan portfolio. Our strong credit quality is directly related to our top-notch lending department employees who originate, document and underwrite these loans,” stated Joseph Kiley III, President and CEO. “We also continue to work closely with Global Federal Credit Union to prepare for the closing of the pending transaction and to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and employees. I truly appreciate the efforts and patience of our employees, customers, and shareholders as we await the final required approval from the National Credit Union Administration before we can close the transaction.”

