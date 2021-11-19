First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.11

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.11 per share on the 17th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 2.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

First Financial Northwest's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, First Financial Northwest's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Financial Northwest Is Still Building Its Track Record

First Financial Northwest's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see First Financial Northwest has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Financial Northwest's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Financial Northwest's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Financial Northwest might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, First Financial Northwest has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

