First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase First Financial Northwest's shares before the 2nd of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.44 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Financial Northwest has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $16.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First Financial Northwest can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Financial Northwest paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, First Financial Northwest's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Financial Northwest has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is First Financial Northwest worth buying for its dividend? Companies like First Financial Northwest that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Financial Northwest more closely.

In light of that, while First Financial Northwest has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, First Financial Northwest has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

