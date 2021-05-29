First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, First Financial Northwest investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Financial Northwest stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $14.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether First Financial Northwest has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately First Financial Northwest's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FFNW Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see First Financial Northwest earnings per share are up 7.5% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy First Financial Northwest for the upcoming dividend? First Financial Northwest has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, First Financial Northwest looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while First Financial Northwest looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First Financial Northwest and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

