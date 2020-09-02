First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.58, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFNW was $9.58, representing a -38.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.47 and a 21.26% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

FFNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports FFNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.16%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFNW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

