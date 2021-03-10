First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFNW was $13.78, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $14 and a 74.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

FFNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports FFNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.27%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFNW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

