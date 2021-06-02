First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.61, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFNW was $14.61, representing a -2.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 74.34% increase over the 52 week low of $8.38.

FFNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). FFNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FFNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.98%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFNW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

