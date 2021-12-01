First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FFNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.57, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFNW was $16.57, representing a -3.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.25 and a 56.17% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

FFNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). FFNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports FFNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.24%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffnw Dividend History page.

