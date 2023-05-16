First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Declares $0.13 Dividend

First Financial Northwest said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Northwest. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFNW is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 3,932K shares. The put/call ratio of FFNW is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial Northwest is 15.17. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 53.10% from its latest reported closing price of 9.91.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Northwest is 51MM, an increase of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 515K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 265K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 27.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 113,750.92% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 259K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 228K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 18.60% over the last quarter.

First Financial Northwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking officesThe Company is a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

