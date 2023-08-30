First Financial - Indiana (THFF) Price Target Increased by 6.41% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for First Financial - Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) has been revised to 42.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 39.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from the latest reported closing price of 36.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial - Indiana. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 10,450K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 707K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 414K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 15.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 296K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 230K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 17.24% over the last quarter.

First Financial - Indiana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services.

