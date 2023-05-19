First Financial - Indiana (THFF) Declares $0.54 Dividend

First Financial - Indiana said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.54 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial - Indiana. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.11%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 10,504K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial - Indiana is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of 33.81.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial - Indiana is 227MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 724K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 47,669.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 418K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 277K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 222K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 59.29% over the last quarter.

First Financial - Indiana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services.

