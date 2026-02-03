First Financial Corporation Reveals Climb In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - First Financial Corporation (THFF) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $79.20 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $47.27 million, or $4.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $305.58 million from $264.74 million last year.

First Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79.20 Mln. vs. $47.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.68 vs. $4.00 last year. -Revenue: $305.58 Mln vs. $264.74 Mln last year.

