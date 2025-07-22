First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Increases in Net Income and Loan Growth

First Financial Corporation reports significant second quarter earnings growth, increasing net income and loans, with improved net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income of $18.6 million, significantly up from $11.4 million in the same quarter last year. This led to a diluted net income per share of $1.57, compared to $0.96 for the prior year. The corporation also experienced a return on average assets of 1.34%, an increase from 0.94% the previous year. Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62% year-over-year to $3.90 billion, driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank and organic growth in various loan sectors. Additionally, net interest income reached a record $52.7 million, marking a 34% increase from last year. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.37%, reflecting better cost management. First Financial's overall performance indicates a positive trajectory with expectations for continued improvement in the coming quarters.

Potential Positives

Net income increased significantly to $18.6 million in Q2 2025 from $11.4 million in Q2 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.

Diluted net income per share rose to $1.57, up from $0.96, indicating enhanced shareholder value.

Return on average assets improved to 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the same period in the previous year, reflecting better asset utilization.

Average total loans grew by 21.25% year-over-year, demonstrating robust growth in lending activities.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported increase in net income, the efficiency ratio worsened from 64.56% in 2024 to 59.37%, indicating that the company is generating lower returns relative to its expenses compared to the previous year.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased marginally to 1.21% from 1.20% year-over-year, suggesting a potential rising risk in loan quality amid a growing loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense rose significantly, from $32.7 million in 2024 to $38.3 million in the same period in 2025, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.

FAQ

What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q2 2025?

First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.6 million for Q2 2025, up from $11.4 million in Q2 2024.

How much did diluted net income per share increase?

Diluted net income per share increased to $1.57 in Q2 2025 from $0.96 in Q2 2024.

What is the return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025?

The return on average assets for Q2 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 0.94% for the same period in 2024.

How did total loans outstanding change year-over-year?

Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62%, reaching $3.90 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year.

What was the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.15%, up from 3.57% reported in Q2 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $THFF Data Alerts

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881 .

and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated . JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916

SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$THFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THFF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THFF forecast page.

$THFF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THFF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Martin from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $55.0 on 02/06/2025

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.







Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;



Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;



Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;



Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;



Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;



Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;



Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and



Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $24.9 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2024.



1

















The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:







Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;



Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;



Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;



Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;



Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;



Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;



Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and



Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $50.6 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.



1













________________________







1





Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation





’





s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation





’





s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation





–





please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.









Average Total Loans







Average total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.88 billion versus $3.20 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $680 million or 21.25%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $35 million or 0.92% from $3.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.







Total Loans Outstanding







Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were $3.90 billion compared to $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $693 million or 21.62%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $42.6 million or 1.11% from $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.





Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we have experienced our 7



th



consecutive quarter of loan growth. We also had another record quarter of net interest income and saw our net margin expand to 4.15%. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”







Average Total Deposits







Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.11 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $537 million, or 13.06%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits remained stable when compared to March 31, 2025. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.







Total Deposits







Total deposits were $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $22.9 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $860 million, and time deposits were $710 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $749 million and $586 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.







Shareholders’ Equity







Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, was $587.7 million compared to $530.7 million on June 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2025.







Book Value Per Share







Book Value per share was $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.67 per share, or 10.40%. Tangible Book Value per share was $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.62 per share or 7.06%.







Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio







The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.14% at June 30, 2024.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $52.7 million, compared to $39.3 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased $13.4 million and interest expense increased $29 thousand year over year. As mentioned by in the president’s comments above, loan growth has continued for seven consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.







Net Interest Margin







The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 4.15% compared to the 3.57% reported at June 30, 2024.







Nonperforming Loans







Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million versus $15.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, versus 0.50% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $10.2 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025.







Credit Loss Provision







The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period 2024.







Net Charge-Offs







In the second quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.7 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2024.







Allowance for Credit Losses







The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, was $47.1 million compared to $38.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $10.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.







Non-Interest Expense







Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $38.3 million compared to $32.7 million in 2024.







Efficiency Ratio







The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.37% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, versus 64.56% for the same period in 2024.







Income Taxes







Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.58% compared to 16.29% for 2024.









About First Financial Corporation









First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.









Investor Contact:









Rodger A. McHargue





Chief Financial Officer





P: 812-238-6334





E: rmchargue@first-online.com































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,

























2025

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













END OF PERIOD BALANCES







































































Assets









$





5,602,969









$





5,549,094









$





4,891,068









$





5,602,969









$





4,891,068









Deposits









$





4,662,889









$





4,640,003









$





4,132,327









$





4,662,889









$





4,132,327









Loans, including net deferred loan costs









$





3,896,563









$





3,854,020









$





3,204,009









$





3,896,563









$





3,204,009









Allowance for Credit Losses









$





47,087









$





46,835









$





38,334









$





47,087









$





38,334









Total Equity









$





587,668









$





571,945









$





530,670









$





587,668









$





530,670









Tangible Common Equity



(a)











$





470,894









$





451,874









$





438,569









$





470,894









$





438,569















































































AVERAGE BALANCES







































































Total Assets









$





5,529,225









$





5,508,767









$





4,813,308









$





5,518,996









$





4,808,836









Earning Assets









$





5,213,220









$





5,194,478









$





4,556,839









$





5,203,849









$





4,561,650









Investments









$





1,244,208









$





1,266,300









$





1,279,278









$





1,255,254









$





1,293,800









Loans









$





3,877,246









$





3,841,752









$





3,197,695









$





3,859,499









$





3,188,921









Total Deposits









$





4,651,051









$





4,650,883









$





4,113,826









$





4,650,967









$





4,079,832









Interest-Bearing Deposits









$





3,843,143









$





3,837,679









$





3,413,752









$





3,840,411









$





3,369,921









Interest-Bearing Liabilities









$





269,338









$





261,174









$





152,303









$





265,256









$





186,864









Total Equity









$





576,288









$





564,742









$





517,890









$





570,515









$





520,305















































































INCOME STATEMENT DATA







































































Net Interest Income









$





52,671









$





51,975









$





39,294









$





104,646









$





78,214









Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent



(b)











$





54,091









$





53,373









$





40,673









$





107,464









$





80,970









Provision for Credit Losses









$





1,950









$





1,950









$





2,966









$





3,900









$





4,766









Non-interest Income









$





10,381









$





10,511









$





9,905









$





20,892









$





19,336









Non-interest Expense









$





38,276









$





36,759









$





32,651









$





75,035









$





66,073









Net Income









$





18,586









$





18,406









$





11,369









$





36,992









$





22,293















































































PER SHARE DATA







































































Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share









$





1.57









$





1.55









$





0.96









$





3.12









$





1.89









Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share









$





0.51









$





0.51









$





0.45









$





1.02









$





0.90









Book Value Per Common Share









$





49.59









$





48.26









$





44.92









$





49.59









$





44.92









Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



(c)











$





38.78









$





38.13









$





36.04









$





39.74









$





37.12









Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













11,851













11,842













11,814













11,847













11,809













________________________





(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.





(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.





(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.



























































































Key Ratios

















Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





























June 30,





















March 31,





















June 30,





















June 30,





















June 30,





























2025

















2025

















2024





















2025

















2024



















Return on average assets









1.34





%









1.34





%









0.94





%









1.34





%









0.93





%









Return on average common shareholder's equity









12.90





%









13.04





%









8.78





%









12.97





%









8.57





%









Efficiency ratio









59.37





%









57.54





%









64.56





%









58.46





%









65.87





%









Average equity to average assets









10.42





%









10.25





%









10.76





%









10.34





%









10.82





%









Net interest margin



(a)











4.15





%









4.11





%









3.57





%









4.13





%









3.55





%









Net charge-offs to average loans and leases









0.18





%









0.19





%









0.59





%









0.18





%









0.39





%









Credit loss reserve to loans and leases









1.21





%









1.22





%









1.20





%









1.21





%









1.20





%









Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans









480.72





%









460.57





%









240.85





%









480.72





%









240.85





%









Nonperforming loans to loans and leases









0.25





%









0.26





%









0.50





%









0.25





%









0.50





%









Tier 1 leverage









10.91





%









10.63





%









12.14





%









10.91





%









12.14





%









Risk-based capital - Tier 1









12.86





%









12.70





%









14.82





%









12.86





%









14.82





%









________________________





(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.























































































Asset Quality













Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

















June 30,

















June 30,





















2025













2025













2024













2025













2024











Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days









$





22,303









$





17,007









$





14,913









$





22,303









$





14,913









Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more









$





1,917









$





1,109









$





1,353









$





1,917









$





1,353









Nonaccrual loans and leases









$





7,878









$





9,060









$





14,563









$





7,878









$





14,563









Other real estate owned









$





383









$





560









$





170









$





383









$





170









Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned









$





10,178









$





10,729









$





16,086









$





10,178









$





16,086









Total nonperforming assets









$





13,087









$





13,631









$





18,978









$





13,087









$





18,978









Gross charge-offs









$





2,928









$





3,241









$





6,091









$





6,169









$





9,283









Recoveries









$





1,230









$





1,394









$





1,414









$





2,624









$





3,084









Net charge-offs/(recoveries)









$





1,698









$





1,847









$





4,677









$





3,545









$





6,199



























































Non-GAAP Reconciliations













Three Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024











($in thousands, except EPS)





































Income before Income Taxes









$





22,826













$





13,582













Provision for credit losses













1,950

















2,966













Provision for unfunded commitments













100

















(300





)









Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income









$





24,876













$





16,248































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations













Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024











($ in thousands, except EPS)





































Income before Income Taxes









$





46,603













$





26,711













Provision for credit losses













3,900

















4,766













Provision for unfunded commitments













100

















(300





)









Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income









$





50,603













$





31,177

































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)































June 30,

















December 31,





















2025













2024



















(unaudited)









ASSETS

































Cash and due from banks









$





97,265













$





93,526













Federal funds sold













853

















820













Securities available-for-sale













1,169,956

















1,195,990













Loans:

































Commercial













2,222,015

















2,196,351













Residential













987,738

















967,386













Consumer













681,538

















668,058

























3,891,291

















3,831,795













(Less) plus:

































Net deferred loan costs













5,272

















5,346













Allowance for credit losses













(47,087





)













(46,732





)





















3,849,476

















3,790,409













Restricted stock













17,528

















17,555













Accrued interest receivable













25,888

















26,934













Premises and equipment, net













79,741

















81,508













Bank-owned life insurance













130,072

















128,766













Goodwill













98,229

















100,026













Other intangible assets













18,545

















21,545













Other real estate owned













383

















523













Other assets













115,033

















102,746













TOTAL ASSETS









$





5,602,969













$





5,560,348













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Deposits:

































Non-interest-bearing









$





859,699













$





859,014













Interest-bearing:

































Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits













143,780

















144,982













Other interest-bearing deposits













3,659,410

















3,714,918

























4,662,889

















4,718,914













Short-term borrowings













149,512

















187,057













FHLB advances













122,677

















28,120













Other liabilities













80,223

















77,216













TOTAL LIABILITIES













5,015,301

















5,011,307













































Shareholders’ equity

































Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;

































Authorized shares-40,000,000

































Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024

































Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024













2,020

















2,018













Additional paid-in capital













146,391

















145,927













Retained earnings













712,271

















687,366













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)













(118,234





)













(132,285





)









Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024













(154,780





)













(153,985





)









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













587,668

















549,041













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





5,602,969













$





5,560,348

































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















































(unaudited)









INTEREST INCOME:





























































Loans, including related fees









$





64,775













$





51,459













$





128,387













$





101,511













Securities:





























































Taxable













5,915

















5,833

















11,917

















11,764













Tax-exempt













2,622

















2,601

















5,226

















5,204













Other













865

















878

















1,679

















1,695













TOTAL INTEREST INCOME













74,177

















60,771

















147,209

















120,174













INTEREST EXPENSE:





























































Deposits













18,495

















19,694

















36,694

















37,425













Short-term borrowings













1,398

















959

















3,091

















1,935













Other borrowings













1,613

















824

















2,778

















2,600













TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE













21,506

















21,477

















42,563

















41,960













NET INTEREST INCOME













52,671

















39,294

















104,646

















78,214













Provision for credit losses













1,950

















2,966

















3,900

















4,766













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION





























































FOR LOAN LOSSES













50,721

















36,328

















100,746

















73,448













NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























































Trust and financial services













1,490

















1,318

















2,883

















2,652













Service charges and fees on deposit accounts













7,554

















6,730

















15,139

















13,437













Other service charges and fees













256

















286

















572

















509













Securities gains (losses), net













(3





)













—

















(3





)













—













Interchange income













180

















135

















394

















314













Loan servicing fees













326

















414

















492

















683













Gain on sales of mortgage loans













430

















299

















655

















475













Other













148

















723

















760

















1,266













TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME













10,381

















9,905

















20,892

















19,336













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:





























































Salaries and employee benefits













19,689

















17,380

















38,937

















34,710













Occupancy expense













2,472

















2,201

















5,148

















4,560













Equipment expense













4,587

















4,312

















9,092

















8,456













FDIC Expense













795

















501

















1,545

















1,163













Other













10,733

















8,257

















20,313

















17,184













TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













38,276

















32,651

















75,035

















66,073













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES













22,826

















13,582

















46,603

















26,711













Provision for income taxes













4,240

















2,213

















9,611

















4,418













NET INCOME













18,586

















11,369

















36,992

















22,293













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





























































Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes













2,946

















3,535

















14,046

















(7,561





)









Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes













2

















74

















5

















147













COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









$





21,534













$





14,978













$





51,043













$





14,879













PER SHARE DATA





























































Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share









$





1.57













$





0.96













$





3.12













$





1.89













Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













11,851

















11,814

















11,847

















11,809











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.