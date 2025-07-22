First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Increases in Net Income and Loan Growth

First Financial Corporation reports significant second quarter earnings growth, increasing net income and loans, with improved net interest margin.
Quiver AI Summary
First Financial Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income of $18.6 million, significantly up from $11.4 million in the same quarter last year. This led to a diluted net income per share of $1.57, compared to $0.96 for the prior year. The corporation also experienced a return on average assets of 1.34%, an increase from 0.94% the previous year. Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62% year-over-year to $3.90 billion, driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank and organic growth in various loan sectors. Additionally, net interest income reached a record $52.7 million, marking a 34% increase from last year. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.37%, reflecting better cost management. First Financial's overall performance indicates a positive trajectory with expectations for continued improvement in the coming quarters.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased significantly to $18.6 million in Q2 2025 from $11.4 million in Q2 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.
- Diluted net income per share rose to $1.57, up from $0.96, indicating enhanced shareholder value.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the same period in the previous year, reflecting better asset utilization.
- Average total loans grew by 21.25% year-over-year, demonstrating robust growth in lending activities.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a reported increase in net income, the efficiency ratio worsened from 64.56% in 2024 to 59.37%, indicating that the company is generating lower returns relative to its expenses compared to the previous year.
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased marginally to 1.21% from 1.20% year-over-year, suggesting a potential rising risk in loan quality amid a growing loan portfolio.
- Non-interest expense rose significantly, from $32.7 million in 2024 to $38.3 million in the same period in 2025, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.
FAQ
What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q2 2025?
First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.6 million for Q2 2025, up from $11.4 million in Q2 2024.
How much did diluted net income per share increase?
Diluted net income per share increased to $1.57 in Q2 2025 from $0.96 in Q2 2024.
What is the return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025?
The return on average assets for Q2 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 0.94% for the same period in 2024.
How did total loans outstanding change year-over-year?
Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62%, reaching $3.90 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year.
What was the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025?
The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.15%, up from 3.57% reported in Q2 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$THFF Insider Trading Activity
$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
- JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.
- MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$THFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 286,409 shares (+304.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,028,312
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 102,549 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,022,850
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 57,690 shares (+82.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,825,656
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 55,739 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,730,096
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 42,148 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,064,409
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 41,601 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,037,616
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 30,208 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,479,587
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$THFF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THFF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THFF forecast page.
$THFF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THFF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Martin from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $55.0 on 02/06/2025
Full Release
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.
Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;
Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;
Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;
Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $24.9 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2024.
1
The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:
Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;
Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;
Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;
Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $50.6 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.
1
________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation
’
s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation
’
s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation
–
please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.
Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.88 billion versus $3.20 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $680 million or 21.25%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $35 million or 0.92% from $3.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.
Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were $3.90 billion compared to $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $693 million or 21.62%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $42.6 million or 1.11% from $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.
Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we have experienced our 7
th
consecutive quarter of loan growth. We also had another record quarter of net interest income and saw our net margin expand to 4.15%. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”
Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.11 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $537 million, or 13.06%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits remained stable when compared to March 31, 2025. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.
Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $22.9 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $860 million, and time deposits were $710 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $749 million and $586 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, was $587.7 million compared to $530.7 million on June 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2025.
Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.67 per share, or 10.40%. Tangible Book Value per share was $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.62 per share or 7.06%.
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.14% at June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $52.7 million, compared to $39.3 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased $13.4 million and interest expense increased $29 thousand year over year. As mentioned by in the president’s comments above, loan growth has continued for seven consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 4.15% compared to the 3.57% reported at June 30, 2024.
Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million versus $15.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, versus 0.50% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $10.2 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025.
Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period 2024.
Net Charge-Offs
In the second quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.7 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, was $47.1 million compared to $38.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $10.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $38.3 million compared to $32.7 million in 2024.
Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.37% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, versus 64.56% for the same period in 2024.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.58% compared to 16.29% for 2024.
About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.
Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Assets
$
5,602,969
$
5,549,094
$
4,891,068
$
5,602,969
$
4,891,068
Deposits
$
4,662,889
$
4,640,003
$
4,132,327
$
4,662,889
$
4,132,327
Loans, including net deferred loan costs
$
3,896,563
$
3,854,020
$
3,204,009
$
3,896,563
$
3,204,009
Allowance for Credit Losses
$
47,087
$
46,835
$
38,334
$
47,087
$
38,334
Total Equity
$
587,668
$
571,945
$
530,670
$
587,668
$
530,670
Tangible Common Equity
(a)
$
470,894
$
451,874
$
438,569
$
470,894
$
438,569
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total Assets
$
5,529,225
$
5,508,767
$
4,813,308
$
5,518,996
$
4,808,836
Earning Assets
$
5,213,220
$
5,194,478
$
4,556,839
$
5,203,849
$
4,561,650
Investments
$
1,244,208
$
1,266,300
$
1,279,278
$
1,255,254
$
1,293,800
Loans
$
3,877,246
$
3,841,752
$
3,197,695
$
3,859,499
$
3,188,921
Total Deposits
$
4,651,051
$
4,650,883
$
4,113,826
$
4,650,967
$
4,079,832
Interest-Bearing Deposits
$
3,843,143
$
3,837,679
$
3,413,752
$
3,840,411
$
3,369,921
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
269,338
$
261,174
$
152,303
$
265,256
$
186,864
Total Equity
$
576,288
$
564,742
$
517,890
$
570,515
$
520,305
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Net Interest Income
$
52,671
$
51,975
$
39,294
$
104,646
$
78,214
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
(b)
$
54,091
$
53,373
$
40,673
$
107,464
$
80,970
Provision for Credit Losses
$
1,950
$
1,950
$
2,966
$
3,900
$
4,766
Non-interest Income
$
10,381
$
10,511
$
9,905
$
20,892
$
19,336
Non-interest Expense
$
38,276
$
36,759
$
32,651
$
75,035
$
66,073
Net Income
$
18,586
$
18,406
$
11,369
$
36,992
$
22,293
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
$
1.57
$
1.55
$
0.96
$
3.12
$
1.89
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.51
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
1.02
$
0.90
Book Value Per Common Share
$
49.59
$
48.26
$
44.92
$
49.59
$
44.92
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
(c)
$
38.78
$
38.13
$
36.04
$
39.74
$
37.12
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
11,851
11,842
11,814
11,847
11,809
________________________
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Return on average assets
1.34
%
1.34
%
0.94
%
1.34
%
0.93
%
Return on average common shareholder's equity
12.90
%
13.04
%
8.78
%
12.97
%
8.57
%
Efficiency ratio
59.37
%
57.54
%
64.56
%
58.46
%
65.87
%
Average equity to average assets
10.42
%
10.25
%
10.76
%
10.34
%
10.82
%
Net interest margin
(a)
4.15
%
4.11
%
3.57
%
4.13
%
3.55
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.59
%
0.18
%
0.39
%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
1.21
%
1.20
%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans
480.72
%
460.57
%
240.85
%
480.72
%
240.85
%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.50
%
0.25
%
0.50
%
Tier 1 leverage
10.91
%
10.63
%
12.14
%
10.91
%
12.14
%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1
12.86
%
12.70
%
14.82
%
12.86
%
14.82
%
________________________
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
Asset Quality
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
$
22,303
$
17,007
$
14,913
$
22,303
$
14,913
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
$
1,917
$
1,109
$
1,353
$
1,917
$
1,353
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
7,878
$
9,060
$
14,563
$
7,878
$
14,563
Other real estate owned
$
383
$
560
$
170
$
383
$
170
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned
$
10,178
$
10,729
$
16,086
$
10,178
$
16,086
Total nonperforming assets
$
13,087
$
13,631
$
18,978
$
13,087
$
18,978
Gross charge-offs
$
2,928
$
3,241
$
6,091
$
6,169
$
9,283
Recoveries
$
1,230
$
1,394
$
1,414
$
2,624
$
3,084
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
1,698
$
1,847
$
4,677
$
3,545
$
6,199
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
($in thousands, except EPS)
Income before Income Taxes
$
22,826
$
13,582
Provision for credit losses
1,950
2,966
Provision for unfunded commitments
100
(300
)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
24,876
$
16,248
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
($ in thousands, except EPS)
Income before Income Taxes
$
46,603
$
26,711
Provision for credit losses
3,900
4,766
Provision for unfunded commitments
100
(300
)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
50,603
$
31,177
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
97,265
$
93,526
Federal funds sold
853
820
Securities available-for-sale
1,169,956
1,195,990
Loans:
Commercial
2,222,015
2,196,351
Residential
987,738
967,386
Consumer
681,538
668,058
3,891,291
3,831,795
(Less) plus:
Net deferred loan costs
5,272
5,346
Allowance for credit losses
(47,087
)
(46,732
)
3,849,476
3,790,409
Restricted stock
17,528
17,555
Accrued interest receivable
25,888
26,934
Premises and equipment, net
79,741
81,508
Bank-owned life insurance
130,072
128,766
Goodwill
98,229
100,026
Other intangible assets
18,545
21,545
Other real estate owned
383
523
Other assets
115,033
102,746
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,602,969
$
5,560,348
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
859,699
$
859,014
Interest-bearing:
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits
143,780
144,982
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,659,410
3,714,918
4,662,889
4,718,914
Short-term borrowings
149,512
187,057
FHLB advances
122,677
28,120
Other liabilities
80,223
77,216
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,015,301
5,011,307
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;
Authorized shares-40,000,000
Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024
Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024
2,020
2,018
Additional paid-in capital
146,391
145,927
Retained earnings
712,271
687,366
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(118,234
)
(132,285
)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024
(154,780
)
(153,985
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
587,668
549,041
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,602,969
$
5,560,348
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including related fees
$
64,775
$
51,459
$
128,387
$
101,511
Securities:
Taxable
5,915
5,833
11,917
11,764
Tax-exempt
2,622
2,601
5,226
5,204
Other
865
878
1,679
1,695
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
74,177
60,771
147,209
120,174
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
18,495
19,694
36,694
37,425
Short-term borrowings
1,398
959
3,091
1,935
Other borrowings
1,613
824
2,778
2,600
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
21,506
21,477
42,563
41,960
NET INTEREST INCOME
52,671
39,294
104,646
78,214
Provision for credit losses
1,950
2,966
3,900
4,766
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
50,721
36,328
100,746
73,448
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Trust and financial services
1,490
1,318
2,883
2,652
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
7,554
6,730
15,139
13,437
Other service charges and fees
256
286
572
509
Securities gains (losses), net
(3
)
—
(3
)
—
Interchange income
180
135
394
314
Loan servicing fees
326
414
492
683
Gain on sales of mortgage loans
430
299
655
475
Other
148
723
760
1,266
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
10,381
9,905
20,892
19,336
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,689
17,380
38,937
34,710
Occupancy expense
2,472
2,201
5,148
4,560
Equipment expense
4,587
4,312
9,092
8,456
FDIC Expense
795
501
1,545
1,163
Other
10,733
8,257
20,313
17,184
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
38,276
32,651
75,035
66,073
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
22,826
13,582
46,603
26,711
Provision for income taxes
4,240
2,213
9,611
4,418
NET INCOME
18,586
11,369
36,992
22,293
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes
2,946
3,535
14,046
(7,561
)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes
2
74
5
147
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
21,534
$
14,978
$
51,043
$
14,879
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
$
1.57
$
0.96
$
3.12
$
1.89
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
11,851
11,814
11,847
11,809
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
