Stocks
THFF

First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Increases in Net Income and Loan Growth

July 22, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

First Financial Corporation reports significant second quarter earnings growth, increasing net income and loans, with improved net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income of $18.6 million, significantly up from $11.4 million in the same quarter last year. This led to a diluted net income per share of $1.57, compared to $0.96 for the prior year. The corporation also experienced a return on average assets of 1.34%, an increase from 0.94% the previous year. Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62% year-over-year to $3.90 billion, driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank and organic growth in various loan sectors. Additionally, net interest income reached a record $52.7 million, marking a 34% increase from last year. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.37%, reflecting better cost management. First Financial's overall performance indicates a positive trajectory with expectations for continued improvement in the coming quarters.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased significantly to $18.6 million in Q2 2025 from $11.4 million in Q2 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.
  • Diluted net income per share rose to $1.57, up from $0.96, indicating enhanced shareholder value.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the same period in the previous year, reflecting better asset utilization.
  • Average total loans grew by 21.25% year-over-year, demonstrating robust growth in lending activities.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a reported increase in net income, the efficiency ratio worsened from 64.56% in 2024 to 59.37%, indicating that the company is generating lower returns relative to its expenses compared to the previous year.
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased marginally to 1.21% from 1.20% year-over-year, suggesting a potential rising risk in loan quality amid a growing loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense rose significantly, from $32.7 million in 2024 to $38.3 million in the same period in 2025, indicating rising operational costs that could affect future profitability.

FAQ

What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q2 2025?

First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.6 million for Q2 2025, up from $11.4 million in Q2 2024.

How much did diluted net income per share increase?

Diluted net income per share increased to $1.57 in Q2 2025 from $0.96 in Q2 2024.

What is the return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025?

The return on average assets for Q2 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 0.94% for the same period in 2024.

How did total loans outstanding change year-over-year?

Total loans outstanding increased by 21.62%, reaching $3.90 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year.

What was the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.15%, up from 3.57% reported in Q2 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $THFF Data Alerts


Sign Up

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
  • JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.
  • MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916
  • SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$THFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THFF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THFF forecast page.

$THFF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THFF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Martin from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025
  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $55.0 on 02/06/2025

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.




  • Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;


  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;


  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;


  • Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $24.9 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2024.

    1








The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:




  • Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;


  • Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;


  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;


  • Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $50.6 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.

    1






________________________



1


Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation





s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation





s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation





please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.




Average Total Loans



Average total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.88 billion versus $3.20 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $680 million or 21.25%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $35 million or 0.92% from $3.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.




Total Loans Outstanding



Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were $3.90 billion compared to $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $693 million or 21.62%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $42.6 million or 1.11% from $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.



Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we have experienced our 7

th

consecutive quarter of loan growth. We also had another record quarter of net interest income and saw our net margin expand to 4.15%. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”




Average Total Deposits



Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.11 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $537 million, or 13.06%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits remained stable when compared to March 31, 2025. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.




Total Deposits



Total deposits were $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $22.9 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $860 million, and time deposits were $710 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $749 million and $586 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.




Shareholders’ Equity



Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, was $587.7 million compared to $530.7 million on June 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2025.




Book Value Per Share



Book Value per share was $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.67 per share, or 10.40%. Tangible Book Value per share was $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.62 per share or 7.06%.




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio



The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.14% at June 30, 2024.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $52.7 million, compared to $39.3 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased $13.4 million and interest expense increased $29 thousand year over year. As mentioned by in the president’s comments above, loan growth has continued for seven consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.




Net Interest Margin



The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 4.15% compared to the 3.57% reported at June 30, 2024.




Nonperforming Loans



Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million versus $15.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, versus 0.50% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $10.2 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025.




Credit Loss Provision



The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period 2024.




Net Charge-Offs



In the second quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.7 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2024.




Allowance for Credit Losses



The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, was $47.1 million compared to $38.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.




Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $10.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.




Non-Interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $38.3 million compared to $32.7 million in 2024.




Efficiency Ratio



The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.37% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, versus 64.56% for the same period in 2024.




Income Taxes



Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.58% compared to 16.29% for 2024.





About First Financial Corporation




First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.





Investor Contact:




Rodger A. McHargue


Chief Financial Officer


P: 812-238-6334


E: rmchargue@first-online.com


















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,






2025




2025




2024




2025




2024


END OF PERIOD BALANCES















Assets

$
5,602,969

$
5,549,094

$
4,891,068

$
5,602,969

$
4,891,068

Deposits

$
4,662,889

$
4,640,003

$
4,132,327

$
4,662,889

$
4,132,327

Loans, including net deferred loan costs

$
3,896,563

$
3,854,020

$
3,204,009

$
3,896,563

$
3,204,009

Allowance for Credit Losses

$
47,087

$
46,835

$
38,334

$
47,087

$
38,334

Total Equity

$
587,668

$
571,945

$
530,670

$
587,668

$
530,670

Tangible Common Equity

(a)

$
470,894

$
451,874

$
438,569

$
470,894

$
438,569


















AVERAGE BALANCES















Total Assets

$
5,529,225

$
5,508,767

$
4,813,308

$
5,518,996

$
4,808,836

Earning Assets

$
5,213,220

$
5,194,478

$
4,556,839

$
5,203,849

$
4,561,650

Investments

$
1,244,208

$
1,266,300

$
1,279,278

$
1,255,254

$
1,293,800

Loans

$
3,877,246

$
3,841,752

$
3,197,695

$
3,859,499

$
3,188,921

Total Deposits

$
4,651,051

$
4,650,883

$
4,113,826

$
4,650,967

$
4,079,832

Interest-Bearing Deposits

$
3,843,143

$
3,837,679

$
3,413,752

$
3,840,411

$
3,369,921

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$
269,338

$
261,174

$
152,303

$
265,256

$
186,864

Total Equity

$
576,288

$
564,742

$
517,890

$
570,515

$
520,305


















INCOME STATEMENT DATA















Net Interest Income

$
52,671

$
51,975

$
39,294

$
104,646

$
78,214

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

(b)

$
54,091

$
53,373

$
40,673

$
107,464

$
80,970

Provision for Credit Losses

$
1,950

$
1,950

$
2,966

$
3,900

$
4,766

Non-interest Income

$
10,381

$
10,511

$
9,905

$
20,892

$
19,336

Non-interest Expense

$
38,276

$
36,759

$
32,651

$
75,035

$
66,073

Net Income

$
18,586

$
18,406

$
11,369

$
36,992

$
22,293


















PER SHARE DATA















Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share

$
1.57

$
1.55

$
0.96

$
3.12

$
1.89

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$
0.51

$
0.51

$
0.45

$
1.02

$
0.90

Book Value Per Common Share

$
49.59

$
48.26

$
44.92

$
49.59

$
44.92

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

(c)

$
38.78

$
38.13

$
36.04

$
39.74

$
37.12

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding


11,851


11,842


11,814


11,847


11,809




________________________


(a)   Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.


(b)   Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.


(c)   Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
















Key Ratios




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended






June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,






2025



2025



2024





2025



2024



Return on average assets

1.34
%

1.34
%

0.94
%

1.34
%

0.93
%

Return on average common shareholder's equity

12.90
%

13.04
%

8.78
%

12.97
%

8.57
%

Efficiency ratio

59.37
%

57.54
%

64.56
%

58.46
%

65.87
%

Average equity to average assets

10.42
%

10.25
%

10.76
%

10.34
%

10.82
%

Net interest margin

(a)

4.15
%

4.11
%

3.57
%

4.13
%

3.55
%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.18
%

0.19
%

0.59
%

0.18
%

0.39
%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases

1.21
%

1.22
%

1.20
%

1.21
%

1.20
%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans

480.72
%

460.57
%

240.85
%

480.72
%

240.85
%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases

0.25
%

0.26
%

0.50
%

0.25
%

0.50
%

Tier 1 leverage

10.91
%

10.63
%

12.14
%

10.91
%

12.14
%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1

12.86
%

12.70
%

14.82
%

12.86
%

14.82
%


________________________


(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
















Asset Quality


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




June 30,




June 30,




2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days

$
22,303

$
17,007

$
14,913

$
22,303

$
14,913

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$
1,917

$
1,109

$
1,353

$
1,917

$
1,353

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$
7,878

$
9,060

$
14,563

$
7,878

$
14,563

Other real estate owned

$
383

$
560

$
170

$
383

$
170

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned

$
10,178

$
10,729

$
16,086

$
10,178

$
16,086

Total nonperforming assets

$
13,087

$
13,631

$
18,978

$
13,087

$
18,978

Gross charge-offs

$
2,928

$
3,241

$
6,091

$
6,169

$
9,283

Recoveries

$
1,230

$
1,394

$
1,414

$
2,624

$
3,084

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$
1,698

$
1,847

$
4,677

$
3,545

$
6,199




























































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations


Three Months Ended June 30,






2025




2024

($in thousands, except EPS)







Income before Income Taxes

$
22,826


$
13,582

Provision for credit losses


1,950



2,966

Provision for unfunded commitments


100



(300
)

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income

$
24,876


$
16,248




























































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations


Six Months Ended June 30,






2025




2024

($ in thousands, except EPS)







Income before Income Taxes

$
46,603


$
26,711

Provision for credit losses


3,900



4,766

Provision for unfunded commitments


100



(300
)

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income

$
50,603


$
31,177






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)







June 30,




December 31,




2025


2024



(unaudited)

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$
97,265


$
93,526

Federal funds sold


853



820

Securities available-for-sale


1,169,956



1,195,990

Loans:






Commercial


2,222,015



2,196,351

Residential


987,738



967,386

Consumer


681,538



668,058




3,891,291



3,831,795

(Less) plus:






Net deferred loan costs


5,272



5,346

Allowance for credit losses


(47,087
)


(46,732
)




3,849,476



3,790,409

Restricted stock


17,528



17,555

Accrued interest receivable


25,888



26,934

Premises and equipment, net


79,741



81,508

Bank-owned life insurance


130,072



128,766

Goodwill


98,229



100,026

Other intangible assets


18,545



21,545

Other real estate owned


383



523

Other assets


115,033



102,746

TOTAL ASSETS

$
5,602,969


$
5,560,348








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Deposits:






Non-interest-bearing

$
859,699


$
859,014

Interest-bearing:






Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits


143,780



144,982

Other interest-bearing deposits


3,659,410



3,714,918




4,662,889



4,718,914

Short-term borrowings


149,512



187,057

FHLB advances


122,677



28,120

Other liabilities


80,223



77,216

TOTAL LIABILITIES


5,015,301



5,011,307








Shareholders’ equity






Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;






Authorized shares-40,000,000






Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024






Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024


2,020



2,018

Additional paid-in capital


146,391



145,927

Retained earnings


712,271



687,366

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(118,234
)


(132,285
)

Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024


(154,780
)


(153,985
)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


587,668



549,041

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
5,602,969


$
5,560,348















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,






2025




2024




2025




2024










(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:













Loans, including related fees

$
64,775


$
51,459


$
128,387


$
101,511

Securities:













Taxable


5,915



5,833



11,917



11,764

Tax-exempt


2,622



2,601



5,226



5,204

Other


865



878



1,679



1,695

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


74,177



60,771



147,209



120,174

INTEREST EXPENSE:













Deposits


18,495



19,694



36,694



37,425

Short-term borrowings


1,398



959



3,091



1,935

Other borrowings


1,613



824



2,778



2,600

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


21,506



21,477



42,563



41,960

NET INTEREST INCOME


52,671



39,294



104,646



78,214

Provision for credit losses


1,950



2,966



3,900



4,766

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION













FOR LOAN LOSSES


50,721



36,328



100,746



73,448

NON-INTEREST INCOME:













Trust and financial services


1,490



1,318



2,883



2,652

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts


7,554



6,730



15,139



13,437

Other service charges and fees


256



286



572



509

Securities gains (losses), net


(3
)







(3
)





Interchange income


180



135



394



314

Loan servicing fees


326



414



492



683

Gain on sales of mortgage loans


430



299



655



475

Other


148



723



760



1,266

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME


10,381



9,905



20,892



19,336

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:













Salaries and employee benefits


19,689



17,380



38,937



34,710

Occupancy expense


2,472



2,201



5,148



4,560

Equipment expense


4,587



4,312



9,092



8,456

FDIC Expense


795



501



1,545



1,163

Other


10,733



8,257



20,313



17,184

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


38,276



32,651



75,035



66,073

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


22,826



13,582



46,603



26,711

Provision for income taxes


4,240



2,213



9,611



4,418

NET INCOME


18,586



11,369



36,992



22,293

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes


2,946



3,535



14,046



(7,561
)

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes


2



74



5



147

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$
21,534


$
14,978


$
51,043


$
14,879

PER SHARE DATA













Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

$
1.57


$
0.96


$
3.12


$
1.89

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)


11,851



11,814



11,847



11,809





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

THFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.