First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

First Financial Corporation reports increased Q1 2025 net income of $18.4 million, driven by loan growth and net interest income.
First Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a significant rise in net income to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million the previous year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $0.93, with a return on average assets improving to 1.34%. Total loans expanded by 20.74% year-over-year to $3.85 billion, fueled by the SimplyBank acquisition and organic growth in sectors like Commercial Real Estate. Average total deposits also saw a 14.95% increase, attributed largely to the acquisition. Notably, net interest income reached a record $52.0 million, a 33.5% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, nonperforming loans decreased significantly, enhancing the corporation's asset quality. The company's CEO expressed confidence in continued growth, citing a strong balance sheet and stable credit quality as key factors.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased significantly to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million in the same period last year, highlighting substantial growth in profitability.
- Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved earnings power for shareholders.
- The bank experienced a 20.8% increase in average total loans year-over-year, demonstrating strong organic growth and successful integration of SimplyBank.
- Nonperforming loans decreased to $10.2 million, improving asset quality with the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans dropping to 0.26%, down from 0.76% a year earlier.
Potential Negatives
- The increase in the provision for credit losses to $2.0 million from $1.8 million indicates a rising concern over potential loan defaults, which could impact future financial performance.
- Net charge-offs increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, suggesting deterioration in credit quality.
- The decline in the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, dropping from 9.00% to 8.32%, may raise concerns about the company's capital adequacy and financial stability.
FAQ
What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q1 2025?
First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.4 million for Q1 2025, up from $10.9 million in Q1 2024.
How much did diluted net income per share increase?
Diluted net income per common share increased to $1.55 in Q1 2025, compared to $0.93 in Q1 2024.
What was the average total loans growth in Q1 2025?
Average total loans grew by $662 million, or 20.80%, reaching $3.84 billion in Q1 2025.
How did total deposits change year-over-year?
Total deposits increased by $605 million, or 14.95%, amounting to $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2025.
What was the net interest income for First Financial Corporation in Q1 2025?
The net interest income reached a record $52.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 33.5% from the previous year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$THFF Insider Trading Activity
$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
- JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
- MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 197 shares for an estimated $9,938 and 0 sales.
$THFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ removed 168,313 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,243,970
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 141,697 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,544,984
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 123,710 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,714,164
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 122,245 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,646,496
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,854,509
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 60,732 shares (+231.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,805,211
- UBS GROUP AG added 39,474 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,823,304
$THFF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.
Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;
Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;
Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.
Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.
Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.
Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”
Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.
Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.
Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.
Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.
Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.
Net Charge-Offs
In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.
Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.
About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.
Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Assets
$
5,549,094
$
5,560,348
$
4,852,615
Deposits
$
4,640,003
$
4,718,914
$
4,105,103
Loans, including net deferred loan costs
$
3,854,020
$
3,837,141
$
3,191,983
Allowance for Credit Losses
$
46,835
$
46,732
$
40,045
Total Equity
$
571,945
$
549,041
$
520,766
Tangible Common Equity
(a)
$
451,874
$
427,470
$
428,430
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total Assets
$
5,508,767
$
5,516,036
$
4,804,364
Earning Assets
$
5,194,478
$
5,196,352
$
4,566,461
Investments
$
1,266,300
$
1,311,415
$
1,308,322
Loans
$
3,841,752
$
3,790,515
$
3,180,147
Total Deposits
$
4,650,883
$
4,757,438
$
4,045,838
Interest-Bearing Deposits
$
3,837,679
$
3,925,740
$
3,326,090
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
261,174
$
134,553
$
221,425
Total Equity
$
564,742
$
556,330
$
522,720
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Net Interest Income
$
51,975
$
49,602
$
38,920
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
(b)
$
53,373
$
50,985
$
40,297
Provision for Credit Losses
$
1,950
$
2,000
$
1,800
Non-interest Income
$
10,511
$
12,213
$
9,431
Non-interest Expense
$
36,759
$
39,801
$
33,422
Net Income
$
18,406
$
16,241
$
10,924
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
$
1.55
$
1.37
$
0.93
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.51
$
0.51
$
0.45
Book Value Per Common Share
$
48.26
$
46.36
$
44.08
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
(c)
$
38.13
$
36.77
$
36.26
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
11,842
11,824
11,803
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Return on average assets
1.34
%
1.18
%
0.91
%
Return on average common shareholder's equity
13.04
%
11.68
%
8.36
%
Efficiency ratio
57.54
%
62.98
%
67.21
%
Average equity to average assets
10.25
%
10.09
%
10.88
%
Net interest margin
(a)
4.11
%
3.94
%
3.53
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.25
%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans
460.57
%
351.37
%
165.12
%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.76
%
Tier 1 leverage
10.63
%
10.38
%
12.02
%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1
12.70
%
12.43
%
14.69
%
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
Asset Quality
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
$
17,007
$
22,486
$
17,937
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
$
1,109
$
1,821
$
1,395
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
9,060
$
11,479
$
22,857
Other real estate owned
$
560
$
523
$
167
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned
$
10,729
$
13,823
$
24,419
Total nonperforming assets
$
13,631
$
16,719
$
27,307
Gross charge-offs
$
3,241
$
3,070
$
3,192
Recoveries
$
1,394
$
1,633
$
1,670
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
1,847
$
1,437
$
1,522
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
($in thousands, except EPS)
Income before Income Taxes
$
23,777
$
13,129
Provision for credit losses
1,950
1,800
Provision for unfunded commitments
—
—
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
25,727
$
14,929
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
86,211
$
93,526
Federal funds sold
427
820
Securities available-for-sale
1,182,495
1,195,990
Loans:
Commercial
2,208,426
2,196,351
Residential
966,521
967,386
Consumer
673,751
668,058
3,848,698
3,831,795
(Less) plus:
Net deferred loan costs
5,322
5,346
Allowance for credit losses
(46,835
)
(46,732
)
3,807,185
3,790,409
Restricted stock
17,528
17,555
Accrued interest receivable
25,556
26,934
Premises and equipment, net
80,317
81,508
Bank-owned life insurance
129,410
128,766
Goodwill
100,026
100,026
Other intangible assets
20,045
21,545
Other real estate owned
560
523
Other assets
99,334
102,746
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,549,094
$
5,560,348
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
856,063
$
859,014
Interest-bearing:
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits
145,609
144,982
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,638,331
3,714,918
4,640,003
4,718,914
Short-term borrowings
137,609
187,057
FHLB advances
124,898
28,120
Other liabilities
74,639
77,216
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,977,149
5,011,307
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;
Authorized shares-40,000,000
Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024
Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024
2,019
2,018
Additional paid-in capital
146,159
145,927
Retained earnings
699,729
687,366
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(121,182
)
(132,285
)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024
(154,780
)
(153,985
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
571,945
549,041
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,549,094
$
5,560,348
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including related fees
$
63,612
$
50,052
Securities:
Taxable
6,002
5,931
Tax-exempt
2,604
2,603
Other
814
817
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
73,032
59,403
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
18,199
17,731
Short-term borrowings
1,693
976
Other borrowings
1,165
1,776
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
21,057
20,483
NET INTEREST INCOME
51,975
38,920
Provision for credit losses
1,950
1,800
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
50,025
37,120
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Trust and financial services
1,393
1,333
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
7,585
6,708
Other service charges and fees
316
223
Interchange income
214
179
Loan servicing fees
165
269
Gain on sales of mortgage loans
225
176
Other
613
543
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
10,511
9,431
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,248
17,330
Occupancy expense
2,676
2,359
Equipment expense
4,505
4,144
FDIC Expense
750
662
Other
9,580
8,927
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
36,759
33,422
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
23,777
13,129
Provision for income taxes
5,371
2,205
NET INCOME
18,406
10,924
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes
11,100
(11,096
)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes
3
73
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
29,509
$
(99
)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
$
1.55
$
0.93
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
11,842
11,803
