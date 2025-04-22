First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

First Financial Corporation reports increased Q1 2025 net income of $18.4 million, driven by loan growth and net interest income.

First Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a significant rise in net income to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million the previous year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $0.93, with a return on average assets improving to 1.34%. Total loans expanded by 20.74% year-over-year to $3.85 billion, fueled by the SimplyBank acquisition and organic growth in sectors like Commercial Real Estate. Average total deposits also saw a 14.95% increase, attributed largely to the acquisition. Notably, net interest income reached a record $52.0 million, a 33.5% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, nonperforming loans decreased significantly, enhancing the corporation's asset quality. The company's CEO expressed confidence in continued growth, citing a strong balance sheet and stable credit quality as key factors.

Potential Positives

Net income increased significantly to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million in the same period last year, highlighting substantial growth in profitability.

Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved earnings power for shareholders.

The bank experienced a 20.8% increase in average total loans year-over-year, demonstrating strong organic growth and successful integration of SimplyBank.

Nonperforming loans decreased to $10.2 million, improving asset quality with the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans dropping to 0.26%, down from 0.76% a year earlier.

Potential Negatives

The increase in the provision for credit losses to $2.0 million from $1.8 million indicates a rising concern over potential loan defaults, which could impact future financial performance.

Net charge-offs increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, suggesting deterioration in credit quality.

The decline in the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, dropping from 9.00% to 8.32%, may raise concerns about the company's capital adequacy and financial stability.

FAQ

What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q1 2025?

First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.4 million for Q1 2025, up from $10.9 million in Q1 2024.

How much did diluted net income per share increase?

Diluted net income per common share increased to $1.55 in Q1 2025, compared to $0.93 in Q1 2024.

What was the average total loans growth in Q1 2025?

Average total loans grew by $662 million, or 20.80%, reaching $3.84 billion in Q1 2025.

How did total deposits change year-over-year?

Total deposits increased by $605 million, or 14.95%, amounting to $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What was the net interest income for First Financial Corporation in Q1 2025?

The net interest income reached a record $52.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 33.5% from the previous year.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.







Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;



Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;



Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;



Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation





s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation





s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation





please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.









Average Total Loans







Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.







Total Loans Outstanding







Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.





Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”







Average Total Deposits







Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.







Total Deposits







Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.







Shareholders’ Equity







Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.







Book Value Per Share







Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.







Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio







The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.







Net Interest Margin







The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.







Nonperforming Loans







Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.







Credit Loss Provision







The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.







Net Charge-Offs







In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.







Allowance for Credit Losses







The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.







Non-Interest Expense







Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.







Efficiency Ratio







The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.







Income Taxes







Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.









About First Financial Corporation









First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.









Investor Contact:









Rodger A. McHargue





Chief Financial Officer





P: 812-238-6334





E: rmchargue@first-online.com











































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





























2025

















2024

















2024





















END OF PERIOD BALANCES



















































Assets









$





5,549,094









$





5,560,348









$





4,852,615













Deposits









$





4,640,003









$





4,718,914









$





4,105,103













Loans, including net deferred loan costs









$





3,854,020









$





3,837,141









$





3,191,983













Allowance for Credit Losses









$





46,835









$





46,732









$





40,045













Total Equity









$





571,945









$





549,041









$





520,766













Tangible Common Equity



(a)











$





451,874









$





427,470









$





428,430































































AVERAGE BALANCES



















































Total Assets









$





5,508,767









$





5,516,036









$





4,804,364













Earning Assets









$





5,194,478









$





5,196,352









$





4,566,461













Investments









$





1,266,300









$





1,311,415









$





1,308,322













Loans









$





3,841,752









$





3,790,515









$





3,180,147













Total Deposits









$





4,650,883









$





4,757,438









$





4,045,838













Interest-Bearing Deposits









$





3,837,679









$





3,925,740









$





3,326,090













Interest-Bearing Liabilities









$





261,174









$





134,553









$





221,425













Total Equity









$





564,742









$





556,330









$





522,720































































INCOME STATEMENT DATA



















































Net Interest Income









$





51,975









$





49,602









$





38,920













Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent



(b)











$





53,373









$





50,985









$





40,297













Provision for Credit Losses









$





1,950









$





2,000









$





1,800













Non-interest Income









$





10,511









$





12,213









$





9,431













Non-interest Expense









$





36,759









$





39,801









$





33,422













Net Income









$





18,406









$





16,241









$





10,924































































PER SHARE DATA



















































Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share









$





1.55









$





1.37









$





0.93













Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share









$





0.51









$





0.51









$





0.45













Book Value Per Common Share









$





48.26









$





46.36









$





44.08













Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



(c)











$





38.13









$





36.77









$





36.26













Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













11,842













11,824













11,803

















________________________





(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.





(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.





(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.



































































Key Ratios

















Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















December 31,





















March 31,





























2025

















2024

















2024



















Return on average assets









1.34





%









1.18





%









0.91





%









Return on average common shareholder's equity









13.04





%









11.68





%









8.36





%









Efficiency ratio









57.54





%









62.98





%









67.21





%









Average equity to average assets









10.25





%









10.09





%









10.88





%









Net interest margin



(a)











4.11





%









3.94





%









3.53





%









Net charge-offs to average loans and leases









0.19





%









0.15





%









0.19





%









Credit loss reserve to loans and leases









1.22





%









1.22





%









1.25





%









Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans









460.57





%









351.37





%









165.12





%









Nonperforming loans to loans and leases









0.26





%









0.35





%









0.76





%









Tier 1 leverage









10.63





%









10.38





%









12.02





%









Risk-based capital - Tier 1









12.70





%









12.43





%









14.69





%









________________________





(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.



























































Asset Quality













Three Months Ended





























March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





























2025













2024













2024















Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days









$





17,007









$





22,486









$





17,937













Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more









$





1,109









$





1,821









$





1,395













Nonaccrual loans and leases









$





9,060









$





11,479









$





22,857













Other real estate owned









$





560









$





523









$





167













Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned









$





10,729









$





13,823









$





24,419













Total nonperforming assets









$





13,631









$





16,719









$





27,307













Gross charge-offs









$





3,241









$





3,070









$





3,192













Recoveries









$





1,394









$





1,633









$





1,670













Net charge-offs/(recoveries)









$





1,847









$





1,437









$





1,522



























































Non-GAAP Reconciliations













Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024











($in thousands, except EPS)

































Income before Income Taxes









$





23,777









$





13,129









Provision for credit losses













1,950













1,800









Provision for unfunded commitments













—













—









Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income









$





25,727









$





14,929





























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)































March 31,

















December 31,





















2025













2024



















(unaudited)









ASSETS

































Cash and due from banks









$





86,211













$





93,526













Federal funds sold













427

















820













Securities available-for-sale













1,182,495

















1,195,990













Loans:

































Commercial













2,208,426

















2,196,351













Residential













966,521

















967,386













Consumer













673,751

















668,058

























3,848,698

















3,831,795













(Less) plus:

































Net deferred loan costs













5,322

















5,346













Allowance for credit losses













(46,835





)













(46,732





)





















3,807,185

















3,790,409













Restricted stock













17,528

















17,555













Accrued interest receivable













25,556

















26,934













Premises and equipment, net













80,317

















81,508













Bank-owned life insurance













129,410

















128,766













Goodwill













100,026

















100,026













Other intangible assets













20,045

















21,545













Other real estate owned













560

















523













Other assets













99,334

















102,746













TOTAL ASSETS









$





5,549,094













$





5,560,348













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Deposits:

































Non-interest-bearing









$





856,063













$





859,014













Interest-bearing:

































Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits













145,609

















144,982













Other interest-bearing deposits













3,638,331

















3,714,918

























4,640,003

















4,718,914













Short-term borrowings













137,609

















187,057













FHLB advances













124,898

















28,120













Other liabilities













74,639

















77,216













TOTAL LIABILITIES













4,977,149

















5,011,307













































Shareholders’ equity

































Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;

































Authorized shares-40,000,000

































Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024

































Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024













2,019

















2,018













Additional paid-in capital













146,159

















145,927













Retained earnings













699,729

















687,366













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)













(121,182





)













(132,285





)









Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024













(154,780





)













(153,985





)









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













571,945

















549,041













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





5,549,094













$





5,560,348

































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025

















2024











































INTEREST INCOME:

































Loans, including related fees









$





63,612









$





50,052













Securities:

































Taxable













6,002













5,931













Tax-exempt













2,604













2,603













Other













814













817













TOTAL INTEREST INCOME













73,032













59,403













INTEREST EXPENSE:

































Deposits













18,199













17,731













Short-term borrowings













1,693













976













Other borrowings













1,165













1,776













TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE













21,057













20,483













NET INTEREST INCOME













51,975













38,920













Provision for credit losses













1,950













1,800













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR LOAN LOSSES













50,025













37,120













NON-INTEREST INCOME:

































Trust and financial services













1,393













1,333













Service charges and fees on deposit accounts













7,585













6,708













Other service charges and fees













316













223













Interchange income













214













179













Loan servicing fees













165













269













Gain on sales of mortgage loans













225













176













Other













613













543













TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME













10,511













9,431













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

































Salaries and employee benefits













19,248













17,330













Occupancy expense













2,676













2,359













Equipment expense













4,505













4,144













FDIC Expense













750













662













Other













9,580













8,927













TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













36,759













33,422













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES













23,777













13,129













Provision for income taxes













5,371













2,205













NET INCOME













18,406













10,924













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

































Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes













11,100













(11,096





)









Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes













3













73













COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









$





29,509









$





(99





)









PER SHARE DATA

































Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share









$





1.55









$





0.93













Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













11,842













11,803











