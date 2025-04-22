Stocks
THFF

First Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

April 22, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

First Financial Corporation reports increased Q1 2025 net income of $18.4 million, driven by loan growth and net interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a significant rise in net income to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million the previous year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $0.93, with a return on average assets improving to 1.34%. Total loans expanded by 20.74% year-over-year to $3.85 billion, fueled by the SimplyBank acquisition and organic growth in sectors like Commercial Real Estate. Average total deposits also saw a 14.95% increase, attributed largely to the acquisition. Notably, net interest income reached a record $52.0 million, a 33.5% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, nonperforming loans decreased significantly, enhancing the corporation's asset quality. The company's CEO expressed confidence in continued growth, citing a strong balance sheet and stable credit quality as key factors.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased significantly to $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million in the same period last year, highlighting substantial growth in profitability.
  • Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period in 2024, indicating improved earnings power for shareholders.
  • The bank experienced a 20.8% increase in average total loans year-over-year, demonstrating strong organic growth and successful integration of SimplyBank.
  • Nonperforming loans decreased to $10.2 million, improving asset quality with the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans dropping to 0.26%, down from 0.76% a year earlier.

Potential Negatives

  • The increase in the provision for credit losses to $2.0 million from $1.8 million indicates a rising concern over potential loan defaults, which could impact future financial performance.
  • Net charge-offs increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, suggesting deterioration in credit quality.
  • The decline in the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, dropping from 9.00% to 8.32%, may raise concerns about the company's capital adequacy and financial stability.

FAQ

What were First Financial Corporation's net income results for Q1 2025?

First Financial Corporation reported a net income of $18.4 million for Q1 2025, up from $10.9 million in Q1 2024.

How much did diluted net income per share increase?

Diluted net income per common share increased to $1.55 in Q1 2025, compared to $0.93 in Q1 2024.

What was the average total loans growth in Q1 2025?

Average total loans grew by $662 million, or 20.80%, reaching $3.84 billion in Q1 2025.

How did total deposits change year-over-year?

Total deposits increased by $605 million, or 14.95%, amounting to $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What was the net interest income for First Financial Corporation in Q1 2025?

The net interest income reached a record $52.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 33.5% from the previous year.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
  • JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
  • MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
  • SUSAN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 197 shares for an estimated $9,938 and 0 sales.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.




  • Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;


  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;


  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;


  • Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Average Total Loans



Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.




Total Loans Outstanding



Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.



Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”




Average Total Deposits



Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.




Total Deposits



Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.




Shareholders’ Equity



Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.




Book Value Per Share



Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio



The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.




Net Interest Margin



The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.




Nonperforming Loans



Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.




Credit Loss Provision



The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.




Net Charge-Offs



In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.




Allowance for Credit Losses



The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.




Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.




Non-Interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.




Efficiency Ratio



The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.




Income Taxes



Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.





About First Financial Corporation




First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.





Investor Contact:




Rodger A. McHargue


Chief Financial Officer


P: 812-238-6334


E: rmchargue@first-online.com













Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2025




2024




2024




END OF PERIOD BALANCES










Assets

$
5,549,094

$
5,560,348

$
4,852,615

Deposits

$
4,640,003

$
4,718,914

$
4,105,103

Loans, including net deferred loan costs

$
3,854,020

$
3,837,141

$
3,191,983

Allowance for Credit Losses

$
46,835

$
46,732

$
40,045

Total Equity

$
571,945

$
549,041

$
520,766

Tangible Common Equity

(a)

$
451,874

$
427,470

$
428,430













AVERAGE BALANCES










Total Assets

$
5,508,767

$
5,516,036

$
4,804,364

Earning Assets

$
5,194,478

$
5,196,352

$
4,566,461

Investments

$
1,266,300

$
1,311,415

$
1,308,322

Loans

$
3,841,752

$
3,790,515

$
3,180,147

Total Deposits

$
4,650,883

$
4,757,438

$
4,045,838

Interest-Bearing Deposits

$
3,837,679

$
3,925,740

$
3,326,090

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$
261,174

$
134,553

$
221,425

Total Equity

$
564,742

$
556,330

$
522,720













INCOME STATEMENT DATA










Net Interest Income

$
51,975

$
49,602

$
38,920

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

(b)

$
53,373

$
50,985

$
40,297

Provision for Credit Losses

$
1,950

$
2,000

$
1,800

Non-interest Income

$
10,511

$
12,213

$
9,431

Non-interest Expense

$
36,759

$
39,801

$
33,422

Net Income

$
18,406

$
16,241

$
10,924













PER SHARE DATA










Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share

$
1.55

$
1.37

$
0.93

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$
0.51

$
0.51

$
0.45

Book Value Per Common Share

$
48.26

$
46.36

$
44.08

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

(c)

$
38.13

$
36.77

$
36.26

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding


11,842


11,824


11,803




(a)   Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.


(b)   Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.


(c)   Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.










Key Ratios




Three Months Ended




March 31,





December 31,





March 31,






2025



2024



2024



Return on average assets

1.34
%

1.18
%

0.91
%

Return on average common shareholder's equity

13.04
%

11.68
%

8.36
%

Efficiency ratio

57.54
%

62.98
%

67.21
%

Average equity to average assets

10.25
%

10.09
%

10.88
%

Net interest margin

(a)

4.11
%

3.94
%

3.53
%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.19
%

0.15
%

0.19
%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases

1.22
%

1.22
%

1.25
%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans

460.57
%

351.37
%

165.12
%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases

0.26
%

0.35
%

0.76
%

Tier 1 leverage

10.63
%

10.38
%

12.02
%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1

12.70
%

12.43
%

14.69
%


(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.











Asset Quality


Three Months Ended






March 31,




December 31,




March 31,






2025


2024


2024

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days

$
17,007

$
22,486

$
17,937

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$
1,109

$
1,821

$
1,395

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$
9,060

$
11,479

$
22,857

Other real estate owned

$
560

$
523

$
167

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned

$
10,729

$
13,823

$
24,419

Total nonperforming assets

$
13,631

$
16,719

$
27,307

Gross charge-offs

$
3,241

$
3,070

$
3,192

Recoveries

$
1,394

$
1,633

$
1,670

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$
1,847

$
1,437

$
Non-GAAP Reconciliations


Three Months Ended March 31,






2025




2024

($in thousands, except EPS)






Income before Income Taxes

$
23,777

$
13,129

Provision for credit losses


1,950


1,800

Provision for unfunded commitments








Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income

$
25,727

$
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)







March 31,




December 31,




2025


2024



(unaudited)

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$
86,211


$
93,526

Federal funds sold


427



820

Securities available-for-sale


1,182,495



1,195,990

Loans:






Commercial


2,208,426



2,196,351

Residential


966,521



967,386

Consumer


673,751



668,058




3,848,698



3,831,795

(Less) plus:






Net deferred loan costs


5,322



5,346

Allowance for credit losses


(46,835
)


(46,732
)




3,807,185



3,790,409

Restricted stock


17,528



17,555

Accrued interest receivable


25,556



26,934

Premises and equipment, net


80,317



81,508

Bank-owned life insurance


129,410



128,766

Goodwill


100,026



100,026

Other intangible assets


20,045



21,545

Other real estate owned


560



523

Other assets


99,334



102,746

TOTAL ASSETS

$
5,549,094


$
5,560,348








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Deposits:






Non-interest-bearing

$
856,063


$
859,014

Interest-bearing:






Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits


145,609



144,982

Other interest-bearing deposits


3,638,331



3,714,918




4,640,003



4,718,914

Short-term borrowings


137,609



187,057

FHLB advances


124,898



28,120

Other liabilities


74,639



77,216

TOTAL LIABILITIES


4,977,149



5,011,307








Shareholders’ equity






Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;






Authorized shares-40,000,000






Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024






Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024


2,019



2,018

Additional paid-in capital


146,159



145,927

Retained earnings


699,729



687,366

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(121,182
)


(132,285
)

Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024


(154,780
)


(153,985
)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


571,945



549,041

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
5,549,094


$
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended




March 31,






2025




2024








INTEREST INCOME:






Loans, including related fees

$
63,612

$
50,052

Securities:






Taxable


6,002


5,931

Tax-exempt


2,604


2,603

Other


814


817

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


73,032


59,403

INTEREST EXPENSE:






Deposits


18,199


17,731

Short-term borrowings


1,693


976

Other borrowings


1,165


1,776

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


21,057


20,483

NET INTEREST INCOME


51,975


38,920

Provision for credit losses


1,950


1,800

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION






FOR LOAN LOSSES


50,025


37,120

NON-INTEREST INCOME:






Trust and financial services


1,393


1,333

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts


7,585


6,708

Other service charges and fees


316


223

Interchange income


214


179

Loan servicing fees


165


269

Gain on sales of mortgage loans


225


176

Other


613


543

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME


10,511


9,431

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:






Salaries and employee benefits


19,248


17,330

Occupancy expense


2,676


2,359

Equipment expense


4,505


4,144

FDIC Expense


750


662

Other


9,580


8,927

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


36,759


33,422

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


23,777


13,129

Provision for income taxes


5,371


2,205

NET INCOME


18,406


10,924

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)






Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes


11,100


(11,096
)

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes


3


73

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$
29,509

$
(99
)

PER SHARE DATA






Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

$
1.55

$
0.93

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)


11,842


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

