First Financial Corporation Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

First Financial Corporation reports increased fourth quarter 2024 net income of $16.2 million, with rising loans and deposits.
Quiver AI Summary
First Financial Corporation announced its fourth quarter 2024 results showing a net income of $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in Q4 2023, with diluted earnings per share increasing to $1.37 from $1.06. For the full year, net income decreased to $47.3 million from $60.7 million in 2023, with diluted earnings per share at $4.00 compared to $5.08. The corporation noted a credit loss provision of $2 million for the fourth quarter, down from $2.5 million the previous year. Average total loans rose by 20.98% year-over-year to $3.79 billion, largely due to the acquisition of SimplyBank. Total deposits also increased 17.44% to $4.76 billion. Despite the increase in income and assets, the corporation reported a higher provision for credit losses for the year and a decrease in the net interest margin to 3.94%, reflecting competitive pressures.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a significant year-over-year growth.
- Diluted net income per share rose to $1.37, compared to $1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.
- Average total loans grew by 20.98% year-over-year, primarily driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank, reflecting strong business expansion and market position.
- Net interest income reached a record $49.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a notable increase of 25.29% from the previous year, demonstrating effective asset management and revenue generation strategy.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was significantly lower at $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million for 2023, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
- Diluted net income per share decreased to $4.00 from $5.08 year-over-year, which could be viewed negatively by investors concerned about growth and returns.
- The provision for credit losses for the year increased to $16.2 million compared to $7.3 million in 2023, raising concerns about potential increases in loan defaults and credit risk management.
FAQ
What are the fourth quarter 2024 net income results for First Financial Corporation?
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, an increase from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023.
How did diluted earnings per share change in 2024?
Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.37 in 2024 from $1.06 in 2023.
What was the total loan growth in 2024?
Total loans outstanding increased to $3.84 billion, up $669 million or 21.13% compared to December 2023.
What were the changes in total deposits for First Financial Corporation?
Total deposits reached $4.72 billion, reflecting an increase of $629 million or 15.37% from December 2023.
What is the outlook for First Financial Corporation's net interest margin?
Net interest margin improved to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% in the same period last year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$THFF Insider Trading Activity
$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 3 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $6,775 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$THFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC added 65,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,856,125
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 59,246 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,597,937
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 58,500 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,565,225
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 51,428 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,255,117
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,365 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,208,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 46,904 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,056,740
- DEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 40,031 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,755,359
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;
Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;
Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;
Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $22.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2023.
1
The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024:
Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;
Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;
Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;
Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $73.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period in 2023.
1
______________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation
’
s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation
’
s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation
–
please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.
Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.79 billion versus $3.13 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $657 million or 20.98%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $84.7 million or 2.29% from $3.71 billion as of September 30, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024.
Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were $3.84 billion compared to $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $669 million or 21.13%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $122 million or 3.28% from $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.
Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We experienced another sound quarter of loan growth and record net interest income. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”
Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $4.76 billion versus $4.05 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $706 million or 17.44%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $52 million, or 1.10% from $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024.
Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $629 million increase, or 15.37%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.03%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $859.0 million, and time deposits were $749.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $750.3 million and $515.7 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $549.0 million compared to $528.0 million on December 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2025.
Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $44.76 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.60 per share, or 3.57%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $36.91 as of December 31, 2023.
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.86% at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.15% at December 31, 2023.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $49.6 million, compared to $39.6 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25.29%.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 3.94% compared to the 3.63% reported at December 31, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.78% at September 30, 2024.
Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2024, were $13.3 million versus $24.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024, versus 0.78% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded in fourth quarter 2023 and subsequently resolved in 2024.
Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023.
Net Charge-Offs
Fourth quarter net charge-offs were $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2024, was $46.7 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 2 basis points from 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $12.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $34.2 million in 2023. This includes an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.
Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 62.98% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, versus 65.62% for the same period in 2023.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.28% compared to 16.31% for 2023.
About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.
Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Assets
$
5,560,348
$
5,483,351
$
4,851,146
$
5,560,348
$
4,851,146
Deposits
$
4,718,914
$
4,717,489
$
4,090,068
$
4,718,914
$
4,090,068
Loans, including net deferred loan costs
$
3,837,141
$
3,715,235
$
3,167,821
$
3,837,141
$
3,167,821
Allowance for Credit Losses
$
46,732
$
46,169
$
39,767
$
46,732
$
39,767
Total Equity
$
549,041
$
565,951
$
527,976
$
549,041
$
527,976
Tangible Common Equity
(a)
$
427,470
$
446,786
$
435,405
$
427,470
$
435,405
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total Assets
$
5,516,036
$
5,483,572
$
4,725,297
$
5,154,320
$
4,802,448
Earning Assets
$
5,196,352
$
5,165,520
$
4,485,766
$
4,871,293
$
4,564,135
Investments
$
1,311,415
$
1,342,037
$
1,279,821
$
1,310,263
$
1,358,661
Loans
$
3,790,515
$
3,705,779
$
3,133,267
$
3,468,534
$
3,111,784
Total Deposits
$
4,757,438
$
4,705,614
$
4,050,968
$
4,405,679
$
4,106,132
Interest-Bearing Deposits
$
3,925,740
$
4,403,454
$
3,291,931
$
3,767,259
$
3,304,816
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
134,553
$
157,227
$
206,778
$
166,377
$
199,551
Total Equity
$
556,330
$
546,912
$
463,004
$
535,963
$
486,572
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Net Interest Income
$
49,602
$
47,170
$
39,590
$
174,986
$
167,262
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
(b)
$
50,985
$
48,630
$
40,942
$
180,586
$
172,716
Provision for Credit Losses
$
2,000
$
9,400
$
2,495
$
16,166
$
7,295
Non-interest Income
$
12,213
$
11,223
$
11,247
$
42,772
$
42,702
Non-interest Expense
$
39,801
$
38,564
$
34,244
$
144,438
$
130,176
Net Income
$
16,241
$
8,741
$
12,420
$
47,275
$
60,672
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
$
1.37
$
0.74
$
1.06
$
4.00
$
5.08
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
1.86
$
0.99
Book Value Per Common Share
$
46.36
$
47.93
$
44.76
$
46.36
$
44.76
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
(c)
$
36.77
$
36.22
$
31.47
$
36.10
$
36.91
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
11,824
11,808
11,772
11,812
11,937
______________________________
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Return on average assets
1.18
%
0.64
%
1.05
%
0.92
%
1.26
%
Return on average common shareholder's equity
11.68
%
6.39
%
10.73
%
8.82
%
12.47
%
Efficiency ratio
62.98
%
64.43
%
65.62
%
64.67
%
60.43
%
Average equity to average assets
10.09
%
9.97
%
9.80
%
10.40
%
10.13
%
Net interest margin
(a)
3.94
%
3.78
%
3.63
%
3.71
%
3.78
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.15
%
0.49
%
0.22
%
0.35
%
0.23
%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases
1.22
%
1.24
%
1.26
%
1.22
%
1.26
%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans
351.37
%
326.65
%
161.94
%
351.37
%
161.94
%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases
0.35
%
0.38
%
0.78
%
0.35
%
0.78
%
Tier 1 leverage
10.38
%
10.25
%
12.14
%
10.38
%
12.14
%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1
12.43
%
13.63
%
14.76
%
12.43
%
14.76
%
______________________________
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
Asset Quality
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
$
22,486
$
16,391
$
20,168
$
22,486
$
20,168
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
$
1,821
$
1,517
$
960
$
1,821
$
960
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
11,479
$
12,617
$
23,596
$
11,479
$
23,596
Other real estate owned
$
523
$
169
$
107
$
523
$
107
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned
$
13,823
$
14,303
$
24,663
$
13,823
$
24,663
Total nonperforming assets
$
16,719
$
17,179
$
27,665
$
16,719
$
27,665
Gross charge-offs
$
3,070
$
6,936
$
3,976
$
19,289
$
15,496
Recoveries
$
1,633
$
2,365
$
2,213
$
7,082
$
8,188
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
1,437
$
4,571
$
1,763
$
12,207
$
7,308
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($in thousands, except EPS)
Income before Income Taxes
$
20,014
$
14,098
Provision for credit losses
2,000
2,495
Provision for unfunded commitments
300
—
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
22,314
$
16,593
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ in thousands, except EPS)
Income before Income Taxes
$
57,154
$
72,493
Provision for credit losses
16,166
7,295
Provision for unfunded commitments
100
(100
)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
73,420
$
79,688
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
93,526
$
76,759
Federal funds sold
820
282
Securities available-for-sale
1,195,990
1,259,137
Loans:
Commercial
2,196,351
1,817,526
Residential
967,386
695,788
Consumer
668,058
646,758
3,831,795
3,160,072
(Less) plus:
Net deferred loan costs
5,346
7,749
Allowance for credit losses
(46,732
)
(39,767
)
3,790,409
3,128,054
Restricted stock
17,555
15,364
Accrued interest receivable
26,934
24,877
Premises and equipment, net
81,508
67,286
Bank-owned life insurance
128,766
114,122
Goodwill
100,026
86,985
Other intangible assets
21,545
5,586
Other real estate owned
523
107
Other assets
102,746
72,587
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,560,348
$
4,851,146
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
859,014
$
750,335
Interest-bearing:
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits
144,982
92,921
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,714,918
3,246,812
4,718,914
4,090,068
Short-term borrowings
187,057
67,221
FHLB advances
28,120
108,577
Other liabilities
77,216
57,304
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,011,307
4,323,170
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;
Authorized shares-40,000,000
Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023
Outstanding shares-11,842,539 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023
2,018
2,014
Additional paid-in capital
145,927
144,152
Retained earnings
687,366
663,726
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(132,285
)
(127,087
)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,322,484 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023
(153,985
)
(154,829
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
549,041
527,976
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,560,348
$
4,851,146
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2022
(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including related fees
$
226,262
$
189,641
$
146,295
Securities:
Taxable
24,237
24,643
21,014
Tax-exempt
10,533
10,573
9,974
Other
3,710
3,540
6,018
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
264,742
228,397
183,301
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
81,071
51,694
16,743
Short-term borrowings
4,284
5,370
1,243
Other borrowings
4,401
4,071
273
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
89,756
61,135
18,259
NET INTEREST INCOME
174,986
167,262
165,042
Provision for credit losses
16,166
7,295
(2,025
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
158,820
159,967
167,067
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Trust and financial services
5,468
5,155
5,155
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
29,653
28,079
27,540
Other service charges and fees
999
801
665
Securities gains (losses), net
103
(1
)
3
Interchange income
655
676
559
Loan servicing fees
1,259
1,176
1,554
Gain on sales of mortgage loans
1,153
966
1,994
Other
3,482
5,850
9,246
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
42,772
42,702
46,716
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
74,555
68,525
65,555
Occupancy expense
9,616
9,351
9,764
Equipment expense
17,612
14,020
12,391
FDIC Expense
2,788
2,907
2,327
Other
39,867
35,373
35,986
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
144,438
130,176
126,023
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
57,154
72,493
87,760
Provision for income taxes
9,879
11,821
16,651
NET INCOME
47,275
60,672
71,109
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes
(9,807
)
10,896
(144,570
)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes
4,609
1,991
7,022
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
42,077
$
73,559
$
(66,439
)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
$
4.00
$
5.08
$
5.82
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
11,812
11,937
12,211
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.