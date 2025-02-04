News & Insights

Stocks
THFF

First Financial Corporation Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 04, 2025 — 10:10 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative ->

First Financial Corporation reports increased fourth quarter 2024 net income of $16.2 million, with rising loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation announced its fourth quarter 2024 results showing a net income of $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in Q4 2023, with diluted earnings per share increasing to $1.37 from $1.06. For the full year, net income decreased to $47.3 million from $60.7 million in 2023, with diluted earnings per share at $4.00 compared to $5.08. The corporation noted a credit loss provision of $2 million for the fourth quarter, down from $2.5 million the previous year. Average total loans rose by 20.98% year-over-year to $3.79 billion, largely due to the acquisition of SimplyBank. Total deposits also increased 17.44% to $4.76 billion. Despite the increase in income and assets, the corporation reported a higher provision for credit losses for the year and a decrease in the net interest margin to 3.94%, reflecting competitive pressures.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a significant year-over-year growth.
  • Diluted net income per share rose to $1.37, compared to $1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.
  • Average total loans grew by 20.98% year-over-year, primarily driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank, reflecting strong business expansion and market position.
  • Net interest income reached a record $49.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a notable increase of 25.29% from the previous year, demonstrating effective asset management and revenue generation strategy.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was significantly lower at $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million for 2023, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
  • Diluted net income per share decreased to $4.00 from $5.08 year-over-year, which could be viewed negatively by investors concerned about growth and returns.
  • The provision for credit losses for the year increased to $16.2 million compared to $7.3 million in 2023, raising concerns about potential increases in loan defaults and credit risk management.

FAQ

What are the fourth quarter 2024 net income results for First Financial Corporation?

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, an increase from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023.

How did diluted earnings per share change in 2024?

Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.37 in 2024 from $1.06 in 2023.

What was the total loan growth in 2024?

Total loans outstanding increased to $3.84 billion, up $669 million or 21.13% compared to December 2023.

What were the changes in total deposits for First Financial Corporation?

Total deposits reached $4.72 billion, reflecting an increase of $629 million or 15.37% from December 2023.

What is the outlook for First Financial Corporation's net interest margin?

Net interest margin improved to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
  • SUSAN M JENSEN has made 3 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $6,775 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024.




  • Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;


  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;


  • Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;


  • Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $22.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2023.

    1








The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024:




  • Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;


  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;


  • Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;


  • Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $73.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period in 2023.

    1








______________________________



1


Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation





s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation





s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation





please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.






Average Total Loans



Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.79 billion versus $3.13 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $657 million or 20.98%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $84.7 million or 2.29% from $3.71 billion as of September 30, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024.




Total Loans Outstanding



Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were $3.84 billion compared to $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $669 million or 21.13%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $122 million or 3.28% from $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.



Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We experienced another sound quarter of loan growth and record net interest income. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”




Average Total Deposits



Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $4.76 billion versus $4.05 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $706 million or 17.44%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $52 million, or 1.10% from $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024.




Total Deposits



Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $629 million increase, or 15.37%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.03%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $859.0 million, and time deposits were $749.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $750.3 million and $515.7 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.




Shareholders’ Equity



Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $549.0 million compared to $528.0 million on December 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2025.




Book Value Per Share



Book Value per share was $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $44.76 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.60 per share, or 3.57%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $36.91 as of December 31, 2023.




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio



The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.86% at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.15% at December 31, 2023.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $49.6 million, compared to $39.6 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25.29%.




Net Interest Margin



The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 3.94% compared to the 3.63% reported at December 31, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.78% at September 30, 2024.




Nonperforming Loans



Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2024, were $13.3 million versus $24.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024, versus 0.78% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded in fourth quarter 2023 and subsequently resolved in 2024.




Credit Loss Provision



The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023.




Net Charge-Offs



Fourth quarter net charge-offs were $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.




Allowance for Credit Losses



The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2024, was $46.7 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 2 basis points from 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.




Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $12.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively.




Non-Interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $34.2 million in 2023. This includes an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.




Efficiency Ratio



The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 62.98% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, versus 65.62% for the same period in 2023.




Income Taxes



Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.28% compared to 16.31% for 2023.





About First Financial Corporation




First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.





Investor Contact:




Rodger A. McHargue


Chief Financial Officer


P: 812-238-6334


E: rmchargue@first-online.com









































Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


END OF PERIOD BALANCES



















Assets
$
5,560,348


$
5,483,351


$
4,851,146


$
5,560,348


$
4,851,146

Deposits
$
4,718,914


$
4,717,489


$
4,090,068


$
4,718,914


$
4,090,068

Loans, including net deferred loan costs
$
3,837,141


$
3,715,235


$
3,167,821


$
3,837,141


$
3,167,821

Allowance for Credit Losses
$
46,732


$
46,169


$
39,767


$
46,732


$
39,767

Total Equity
$
549,041


$
565,951


$
527,976


$
549,041


$
527,976

Tangible Common Equity

(a)
$
427,470


$
446,786


$
435,405


$
427,470


$
435,405






















AVERAGE BALANCES



















Total Assets
$
5,516,036


$
5,483,572


$
4,725,297


$
5,154,320


$
4,802,448

Earning Assets
$
5,196,352


$
5,165,520


$
4,485,766


$
4,871,293


$
4,564,135

Investments
$
1,311,415


$
1,342,037


$
1,279,821


$
1,310,263


$
1,358,661

Loans
$
3,790,515


$
3,705,779


$
3,133,267


$
3,468,534


$
3,111,784

Total Deposits
$
4,757,438


$
4,705,614


$
4,050,968


$
4,405,679


$
4,106,132

Interest-Bearing Deposits
$
3,925,740


$
4,403,454


$
3,291,931


$
3,767,259


$
3,304,816

Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
134,553


$
157,227


$
206,778


$
166,377


$
199,551

Total Equity
$
556,330


$
546,912


$
463,004


$
535,963


$
486,572






















INCOME STATEMENT DATA



















Net Interest Income
$
49,602


$
47,170


$
39,590


$
174,986


$
167,262

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

(b)
$
50,985


$
48,630


$
40,942


$
180,586


$
172,716

Provision for Credit Losses
$
2,000


$
9,400


$
2,495


$
16,166


$
7,295

Non-interest Income
$
12,213


$
11,223


$
11,247


$
42,772


$
42,702

Non-interest Expense
$
39,801


$
38,564


$
34,244


$
144,438


$
130,176

Net Income
$
16,241


$
8,741


$
12,420


$
47,275


$
60,672






















PER SHARE DATA



















Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
$
1.37


$
0.74


$
1.06


$
4.00


$
5.08

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.51


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
1.86


$
0.99

Book Value Per Common Share
$
46.36


$
47.93


$
44.76


$
46.36


$
44.76

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

(c)
$
36.77


$
36.22


$
31.47


$
36.10


$
36.91

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

11,824



11,808



11,772



11,812



11,937


______________________________


(a)   Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.


(b)   Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.


(c)   Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
















Key Ratios

Three Months Ended


Year Ended





December 31,




September 30,




December 31,




December 31,




December 31,





2024


2024


2023




2024


2023



Return on average assets
1.18

%
0.64

%
1.05

%
0.92

%
1.26

%

Return on average common shareholder's equity
11.68

%
6.39

%
10.73

%
8.82

%
12.47

%

Efficiency ratio
62.98

%
64.43

%
65.62

%
64.67

%
60.43

%

Average equity to average assets
10.09

%
9.97

%
9.80

%
10.40

%
10.13

%

Net interest margin

(a)
3.94

%
3.78

%
3.63

%
3.71

%
3.78

%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.15

%
0.49

%
0.22

%
0.35

%
0.23

%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases
1.22

%
1.24

%
1.26

%
1.22

%
1.26

%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans
351.37

%
326.65

%
161.94

%
351.37

%
161.94

%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases
0.35

%
0.38

%
0.78

%
0.35

%
0.78

%

Tier 1 leverage
10.38

%
10.25

%
12.14

%
10.38

%
12.14

%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1
12.43

%
13.63

%
14.76

%
12.43

%
14.76

%




______________________________


(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.




















Asset Quality

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,




September 30,




December 31,




December 31,




December 31,



2024


2024


2023


2024


2023

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
$
22,486


$
16,391


$
20,168


$
22,486


$
20,168

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
$
1,821


$
1,517


$
960


$
1,821


$
960

Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
11,479


$
12,617


$
23,596


$
11,479


$
23,596

Other real estate owned
$
523


$
169


$
107


$
523


$
107

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned
$
13,823


$
14,303


$
24,663


$
13,823


$
24,663

Total nonperforming assets
$
16,719


$
17,179


$
27,665


$
16,719


$
27,665

Gross charge-offs
$
3,070


$
6,936


$
3,976


$
19,289


$
15,496

Recoveries
$
1,633


$
2,365


$
2,213


$
7,082


$
8,188

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
1,437


$
4,571


$
1,763


$
12,207


$
7,308






















































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Three Months Ended December 31,



2024




2023

($in thousands, except EPS)







Income before Income Taxes
$
20,014


$
14,098

Provision for credit losses

2,000



2,495

Provision for unfunded commitments

300






Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
22,314


$
16,593



















































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Year Ended December 31,



2024




2023

($ in thousands, except EPS)






Income before Income Taxes
$
57,154


$
72,493

Provision for credit losses

16,166



7,295

Provision for unfunded commitments

100



(100
)

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$
73,420


$
79,688




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)









December 31,




December 31,



2024


2023


(unaudited)

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks
$
93,526


$
76,759

Federal funds sold

820



282

Securities available-for-sale

1,195,990



1,259,137

Loans:





Commercial

2,196,351



1,817,526

Residential

967,386



695,788

Consumer

668,058



646,758



3,831,795



3,160,072

(Less) plus:





Net deferred loan costs

5,346



7,749

Allowance for credit losses

(46,732
)


(39,767
)



3,790,409



3,128,054

Restricted stock

17,555



15,364

Accrued interest receivable

26,934



24,877

Premises and equipment, net

81,508



67,286

Bank-owned life insurance

128,766



114,122

Goodwill

100,026



86,985

Other intangible assets

21,545



5,586

Other real estate owned

523



107

Other assets

102,746



72,587

TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,560,348


$
4,851,146







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing
$
859,014


$
750,335

Interest-bearing:





Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits

144,982



92,921

Other interest-bearing deposits

3,714,918



3,246,812



4,718,914



4,090,068

Short-term borrowings

187,057



67,221

FHLB advances

28,120



108,577

Other liabilities

77,216



57,304

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,011,307



4,323,170







Shareholders’ equity





Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;





Authorized shares-40,000,000





Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023





Outstanding shares-11,842,539 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023

2,018



2,014

Additional paid-in capital

145,927



144,152

Retained earnings

687,366



663,726

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(132,285
)


(127,087
)

Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,322,484 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023

(153,985
)


(154,829
)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

549,041



527,976

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,560,348


$
4,851,146















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)












Year Ended



December 31,



2024




2023




2022


(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:








Loans, including related fees
$
226,262


$
189,641


$
146,295

Securities:








Taxable

24,237



24,643



21,014

Tax-exempt

10,533



10,573



9,974

Other

3,710



3,540



6,018

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

264,742



228,397



183,301

INTEREST EXPENSE:








Deposits

81,071



51,694



16,743

Short-term borrowings

4,284



5,370



1,243

Other borrowings

4,401



4,071



273

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

89,756



61,135



18,259

NET INTEREST INCOME

174,986



167,262



165,042

Provision for credit losses

16,166



7,295



(2,025
)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION








FOR LOAN LOSSES

158,820



159,967



167,067

NON-INTEREST INCOME:








Trust and financial services

5,468



5,155



5,155

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

29,653



28,079



27,540

Other service charges and fees

999



801



665

Securities gains (losses), net

103



(1
)


3

Interchange income

655



676



559

Loan servicing fees

1,259



1,176



1,554

Gain on sales of mortgage loans

1,153



966



1,994

Other

3,482



5,850



9,246

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

42,772



42,702



46,716

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:








Salaries and employee benefits

74,555



68,525



65,555

Occupancy expense

9,616



9,351



9,764

Equipment expense

17,612



14,020



12,391

FDIC Expense

2,788



2,907



2,327

Other

39,867



35,373



35,986

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

144,438



130,176



126,023

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

57,154



72,493



87,760

Provision for income taxes

9,879



11,821



16,651

NET INCOME

47,275



60,672



71,109

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)








Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes

(9,807
)


10,896



(144,570
)

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes

4,609



1,991



7,022

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
42,077


$
73,559


$
(66,439
)

PER SHARE DATA








Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
$
4.00


$
5.08


$
5.82

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

11,812



11,937



12,211





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

THFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.