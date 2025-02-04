First Financial Corporation Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

First Financial Corporation reports increased fourth quarter 2024 net income of $16.2 million, with rising loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation announced its fourth quarter 2024 results showing a net income of $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in Q4 2023, with diluted earnings per share increasing to $1.37 from $1.06. For the full year, net income decreased to $47.3 million from $60.7 million in 2023, with diluted earnings per share at $4.00 compared to $5.08. The corporation noted a credit loss provision of $2 million for the fourth quarter, down from $2.5 million the previous year. Average total loans rose by 20.98% year-over-year to $3.79 billion, largely due to the acquisition of SimplyBank. Total deposits also increased 17.44% to $4.76 billion. Despite the increase in income and assets, the corporation reported a higher provision for credit losses for the year and a decrease in the net interest margin to 3.94%, reflecting competitive pressures.

Potential Positives

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $16.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a significant year-over-year growth.

Diluted net income per share rose to $1.37, compared to $1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.

Average total loans grew by 20.98% year-over-year, primarily driven by the acquisition of SimplyBank, reflecting strong business expansion and market position.

Net interest income reached a record $49.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a notable increase of 25.29% from the previous year, demonstrating effective asset management and revenue generation strategy.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was significantly lower at $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million for 2023, indicating a decline in overall profitability.

Diluted net income per share decreased to $4.00 from $5.08 year-over-year, which could be viewed negatively by investors concerned about growth and returns.

The provision for credit losses for the year increased to $16.2 million compared to $7.3 million in 2023, raising concerns about potential increases in loan defaults and credit risk management.

FAQ

What are the fourth quarter 2024 net income results for First Financial Corporation?

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, an increase from $12.4 million in the same period of 2023.

How did diluted earnings per share change in 2024?

Diluted net income per common share rose to $1.37 in 2024 from $1.06 in 2023.

What was the total loan growth in 2024?

Total loans outstanding increased to $3.84 billion, up $669 million or 21.13% compared to December 2023.

What were the changes in total deposits for First Financial Corporation?

Total deposits reached $4.72 billion, reflecting an increase of $629 million or 15.37% from December 2023.

What is the outlook for First Financial Corporation's net interest margin?

Net interest margin improved to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M JENSEN has made 3 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $6,775 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;



Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;



Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;



Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;



Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;



Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;



Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and



Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $22.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2023.



1

















The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024:







Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;



Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;



Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;



Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;



Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;



Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;



Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and



Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $73.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period in 2023.



1

















______________________________







1





Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation





’





s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation





’





s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation





–





please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.













Average Total Loans







Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.79 billion versus $3.13 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $657 million or 20.98%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $84.7 million or 2.29% from $3.71 billion as of September 30, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024.







Total Loans Outstanding







Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were $3.84 billion compared to $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $669 million or 21.13%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $122 million or 3.28% from $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.





Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We experienced another sound quarter of loan growth and record net interest income. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”







Average Total Deposits







Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $4.76 billion versus $4.05 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $706 million or 17.44%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $52 million, or 1.10% from $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024.







Total Deposits







Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $629 million increase, or 15.37%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.03%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $859.0 million, and time deposits were $749.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $750.3 million and $515.7 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.







Shareholders’ Equity







Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $549.0 million compared to $528.0 million on December 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2025.







Book Value Per Share







Book Value per share was $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $44.76 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.60 per share, or 3.57%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $36.91 as of December 31, 2023.







Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio







The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.86% at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.15% at December 31, 2023.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $49.6 million, compared to $39.6 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25.29%.







Net Interest Margin







The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 3.94% compared to the 3.63% reported at December 31, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.78% at September 30, 2024.







Nonperforming Loans







Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2024, were $13.3 million versus $24.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024, versus 0.78% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded in fourth quarter 2023 and subsequently resolved in 2024.







Credit Loss Provision







The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023.







Net Charge-Offs







Fourth quarter net charge-offs were $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.







Allowance for Credit Losses







The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2024, was $46.7 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 2 basis points from 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $12.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively.







Non-Interest Expense







Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $34.2 million in 2023. This includes an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.







Efficiency Ratio







The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 62.98% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, versus 65.62% for the same period in 2023.







Income Taxes







Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.28% compared to 16.31% for 2023.









About First Financial Corporation









First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.









Investor Contact:









Rodger A. McHargue





Chief Financial Officer





P: 812-238-6334





E: rmchargue@first-online.com























































































































































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













END OF PERIOD BALANCES























































































Assets





$





5,560,348













$





5,483,351













$





4,851,146













$





5,560,348













$





4,851,146













Deposits





$





4,718,914













$





4,717,489













$





4,090,068













$





4,718,914













$





4,090,068













Loans, including net deferred loan costs





$





3,837,141













$





3,715,235













$





3,167,821













$





3,837,141













$





3,167,821













Allowance for Credit Losses





$





46,732













$





46,169













$





39,767













$





46,732













$





39,767













Total Equity





$





549,041













$





565,951













$





527,976













$





549,041













$





527,976













Tangible Common Equity



(a)







$





427,470













$





446,786













$





435,405













$





427,470













$





435,405



































































































AVERAGE BALANCES























































































Total Assets





$





5,516,036













$





5,483,572













$





4,725,297













$





5,154,320













$





4,802,448













Earning Assets





$





5,196,352













$





5,165,520













$





4,485,766













$





4,871,293













$





4,564,135













Investments





$





1,311,415













$





1,342,037













$





1,279,821













$





1,310,263













$





1,358,661













Loans





$





3,790,515













$





3,705,779













$





3,133,267













$





3,468,534













$





3,111,784













Total Deposits





$





4,757,438













$





4,705,614













$





4,050,968













$





4,405,679













$





4,106,132













Interest-Bearing Deposits





$





3,925,740













$





4,403,454













$





3,291,931













$





3,767,259













$





3,304,816













Interest-Bearing Liabilities





$





134,553













$





157,227













$





206,778













$





166,377













$





199,551













Total Equity





$





556,330













$





546,912













$





463,004













$





535,963













$





486,572



































































































INCOME STATEMENT DATA























































































Net Interest Income





$





49,602













$





47,170













$





39,590













$





174,986













$





167,262













Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent



(b)







$





50,985













$





48,630













$





40,942













$





180,586













$





172,716













Provision for Credit Losses





$





2,000













$





9,400













$





2,495













$





16,166













$





7,295













Non-interest Income





$





12,213













$





11,223













$





11,247













$





42,772













$





42,702













Non-interest Expense





$





39,801













$





38,564













$





34,244













$





144,438













$





130,176













Net Income





$





16,241













$





8,741













$





12,420













$





47,275













$





60,672



































































































PER SHARE DATA























































































Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share





$





1.37













$





0.74













$





1.06













$





4.00













$





5.08













Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share





$





0.51













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





1.86













$





0.99













Book Value Per Common Share





$





46.36













$





47.93













$





44.76













$





46.36













$





44.76













Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



(c)







$





36.77













$





36.22













$





31.47













$





36.10













$





36.91













Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding









11,824

















11,808

















11,772

















11,812

















11,937













______________________________





(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.





(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.





(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.















































































Key Ratios









Three Months Ended













Year Ended

























December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024













2024













2023

















2024













2023



















Return on average assets





1.18









%





0.64









%





1.05









%





0.92









%





1.26









%









Return on average common shareholder's equity





11.68









%





6.39









%





10.73









%





8.82









%





12.47









%









Efficiency ratio





62.98









%





64.43









%





65.62









%





64.67









%





60.43









%









Average equity to average assets





10.09









%





9.97









%





9.80









%





10.40









%





10.13









%









Net interest margin



(a)







3.94









%





3.78









%





3.63









%





3.71









%





3.78









%









Net charge-offs to average loans and leases





0.15









%





0.49









%





0.22









%





0.35









%





0.23









%









Credit loss reserve to loans and leases





1.22









%





1.24









%





1.26









%





1.22









%





1.26









%









Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans





351.37









%





326.65









%





161.94









%





351.37









%





161.94









%









Nonperforming loans to loans and leases





0.35









%





0.38









%





0.78









%





0.35









%





0.78









%









Tier 1 leverage





10.38









%





10.25









%





12.14









%





10.38









%





12.14









%









Risk-based capital - Tier 1





12.43









%





13.63









%





14.76









%





12.43









%





14.76









%













______________________________





(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.































































































Asset Quality









Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















2024













2024













2023













2024













2023











Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days





$





22,486













$





16,391













$





20,168













$





22,486













$





20,168













Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more





$





1,821













$





1,517













$





960













$





1,821













$





960













Nonaccrual loans and leases





$





11,479













$





12,617













$





23,596













$





11,479













$





23,596













Other real estate owned





$





523













$





169













$





107













$





523













$





107













Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned





$





13,823













$





14,303













$





24,663













$





13,823













$





24,663













Total nonperforming assets





$





16,719













$





17,179













$





27,665













$





16,719













$





27,665













Gross charge-offs





$





3,070













$





6,936













$





3,976













$





19,289













$





15,496













Recoveries





$





1,633













$





2,365













$





2,213













$





7,082













$





8,188













Net charge-offs/(recoveries)





$





1,437













$





4,571













$





1,763













$





12,207













$





7,308































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023











($in thousands, except EPS)





































Income before Income Taxes





$





20,014













$





14,098













Provision for credit losses









2,000

















2,495













Provision for unfunded commitments









300

















—













Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income





$





22,314













$





16,593



























































Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023











($ in thousands, except EPS)

































Income before Income Taxes





$





57,154













$





72,493













Provision for credit losses









16,166

















7,295













Provision for unfunded commitments









100

















(100





)









Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income





$





73,420













$





79,688





















































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)











































December 31,

















December 31,

















2024













2023















(unaudited)









ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks





$





93,526













$





76,759













Federal funds sold









820

















282













Securities available-for-sale









1,195,990

















1,259,137













Loans:





























Commercial









2,196,351

















1,817,526













Residential









967,386

















695,788













Consumer









668,058

















646,758





















3,831,795

















3,160,072













(Less) plus:





























Net deferred loan costs









5,346

















7,749













Allowance for credit losses









(46,732





)













(39,767





)

















3,790,409

















3,128,054













Restricted stock









17,555

















15,364













Accrued interest receivable









26,934

















24,877













Premises and equipment, net









81,508

















67,286













Bank-owned life insurance









128,766

















114,122













Goodwill









100,026

















86,985













Other intangible assets









21,545

















5,586













Other real estate owned









523

















107













Other assets









102,746

















72,587













TOTAL ASSETS





$





5,560,348













$





4,851,146









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Deposits:





























Non-interest-bearing





$





859,014













$





750,335













Interest-bearing:





























Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits









144,982

















92,921













Other interest-bearing deposits









3,714,918

















3,246,812





















4,718,914

















4,090,068













Short-term borrowings









187,057

















67,221













FHLB advances









28,120

















108,577













Other liabilities









77,216

















57,304













TOTAL LIABILITIES









5,011,307

















4,323,170









































Shareholders’ equity





























Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;





























Authorized shares-40,000,000





























Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023





























Outstanding shares-11,842,539 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023









2,018

















2,014













Additional paid-in capital









145,927

















144,152













Retained earnings









687,366

















663,726













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)









(132,285





)













(127,087





)









Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,322,484 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023









(153,985





)













(154,829





)









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









549,041

















527,976













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





5,560,348













$





4,851,146

































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)























































Year Ended

















December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2022















(unaudited)









INTEREST INCOME:









































Loans, including related fees





$





226,262













$





189,641













$





146,295













Securities:









































Taxable









24,237

















24,643

















21,014













Tax-exempt









10,533

















10,573

















9,974













Other









3,710

















3,540

















6,018













TOTAL INTEREST INCOME









264,742

















228,397

















183,301













INTEREST EXPENSE:









































Deposits









81,071

















51,694

















16,743













Short-term borrowings









4,284

















5,370

















1,243













Other borrowings









4,401

















4,071

















273













TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE









89,756

















61,135

















18,259













NET INTEREST INCOME









174,986

















167,262

















165,042













Provision for credit losses









16,166

















7,295

















(2,025





)









NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









































FOR LOAN LOSSES









158,820

















159,967

















167,067













NON-INTEREST INCOME:









































Trust and financial services









5,468

















5,155

















5,155













Service charges and fees on deposit accounts









29,653

















28,079

















27,540













Other service charges and fees









999

















801

















665













Securities gains (losses), net









103

















(1





)













3













Interchange income









655

















676

















559













Loan servicing fees









1,259

















1,176

















1,554













Gain on sales of mortgage loans









1,153

















966

















1,994













Other









3,482

















5,850

















9,246













TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME









42,772

















42,702

















46,716













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:









































Salaries and employee benefits









74,555

















68,525

















65,555













Occupancy expense









9,616

















9,351

















9,764













Equipment expense









17,612

















14,020

















12,391













FDIC Expense









2,788

















2,907

















2,327













Other









39,867

















35,373

















35,986













TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









144,438

















130,176

















126,023













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES









57,154

















72,493

















87,760













Provision for income taxes









9,879

















11,821

















16,651













NET INCOME









47,275

















60,672

















71,109













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









































Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes









(9,807





)













10,896

















(144,570





)









Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes









4,609

















1,991

















7,022













COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





$





42,077













$





73,559













$





(66,439





)









PER SHARE DATA









































Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share





$





4.00













$





5.08













$





5.82













Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)









11,812

















11,937

















12,211











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.